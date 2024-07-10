FOMAT Medical Research expands, brining community-based Oncology clinical trials to Ventura and surrounding counties
EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMAT Medical Research, an integrated clinical research organization, is excited to announce the launch of its oncology research unit, bringing community-based oncology clinical trials to Ventura and surrounding counties through its main Oxnard, California headquarters, expanding its already comprehensive therapeutic portfolio. This expansion is designed to provide significant benefits for both sponsors and patients by enhancing access to cutting-edge cancer treatments. Oncology represents a critical and growing therapeutic area, with cancer remaining one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. By incorporating oncology into its research portfolio, FOMAT aims to accelerate the development of innovative cancer treatments that can significantly improve patient outcomes. This initiative not only enhances FOMAT's ability to offer advanced therapies but also ensures these advancements are accessible to diverse patient populations in Ventura County.
FOMAT’s expansion into oncology area offers multifaceted benefits. Patients will have increased access to the latest cancer treatments, especially those from diverse backgrounds who are often underrepresented in clinical trials. For FOMAT, this represents a significant step forward as the first IRO in the region to offer oncology trials catering to the area's diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds. This initiative will also benefit Principal Investigators by integrating them into FOMAT’s extensive site network, enhancing their capabilities in conducting clinical trials, working on advanced oncology treatments, and contributing to the development of better therapies. By targeting common demographics in the region such as White-Hispanic, Multiracial-Hispanic, Asian-Non-Hispanic, and Multiracial-Non-Hispanic populations, FOMAT is committed to conducting comprehensive and representative clinical trials.
Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT Medical Research, expressed the strategic vision behind this expansion: "A recent request from one of our top 10 pharmaceutical company clients confirmed and accelerated our existing plans to add community-based oncology trials to our research portfolio. They sought to replicate the speed and effectiveness we have demonstrated across other therapeutic areas within their R&D portfolio to improve patient access to critical oncology trials." By leveraging its unique model, FOMAT can conduct community-based oncology trials with unparalleled speed and efficiency, delivering critical treatments to patients that much sooner. Mr. Focil continued, "This expansion, in conjunction with our partnership with prominent oncologist Dr. Nawazish Khan, is yet another example of our commitment to bringing innovative treatments to often overlooked and underrepresented communities, which is core to our mission. Launching our first oncology trial with Dr. Khan right out of the gate is truly inspiring, knowing that we can potentially have a life-changing impact in our community almost immediately."
Dr. Nawazish Khan, a distinguished oncologist, is part of the initial phase of this expansion, bringing his relevant academic, clinical and industry experience to make this initiative special. Dr. Khan stated, "I have dedicated much of my career to improving health outcomes through enhanced access to innovative treatments and care. FOMAT’s mission aligns uniquely with this, and together we are committed to making significant strides in cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes. Integrating diverse demographics into clinical trials is crucial for developing therapies that are effective across different population groups."
About FOMAT Medical Research:
FOMAT Medical Research is a pioneering research site network based in California, known for its extensive network and commitment to improving patient outcomes through clinical research. By focusing on diversity and innovation, FOMAT collaborates with industry leaders to expedite the development of new therapies across various therapeutic areas. As a prominent member of hyperCORE International, FOMAT leverages global resources to advance healthcare solutions.
About Nawazish Khan, MD, MS:
Dr. Khan is an accomplished oncologist, hematologist, and pharmaceutical clinical development leader with over 20 years of experience in clinical research and management. He holds advanced degrees in medicine, oncology, hematology, clinical nutrition, and business management. With expertise spanning Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials, Dr. Khan has played integral roles in supporting IND, BLA, and NDA studies. His responsibilities include protocol development, study conduct and monitoring, IRB approvals, adherence to FDA regulations, and drug lifecycle management. Dr. Khan has held leadership positions such as Medical Director of cancer and infusion centers and Senior Medical Director in biotech companies. He brings over 15 years of experience in medical and clinical teaching and has extensive knowledge in drug development and research.
Brandon Johnson
