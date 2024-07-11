Anthony Lucia and Butch Knowles to Announce the Inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle

Legacy Pro Rodeo, LLC Caleb Bennett Invitational Professional Bareback Riding Battle Butch Knowles, Professional Rodeo Announcer Anthony Lucia, Professional Rodeo Announcer

Anthony Lucia and Butch Knowles, two of the most esteemed announcers in the western sports industry, team up to host the inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational.

We are thrilled to have Anthony Lucia and Butch Knowles announcing. Their expertise and passion for the sport will add an incredible dimension to the event, making it a must-see for all rodeo fans.” — Patrick Witham, Legacy Pro Rodeo