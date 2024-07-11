Anthony Lucia and Butch Knowles to Announce the Inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle
Anthony Lucia and Butch Knowles, two of the most esteemed announcers in the western sports industry, team up to host the inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational.
The event will take place on July 25th at 6:30 PM (MT) in Kamas, Utah.
— Patrick Witham, Legacy Pro Rodeo
The event will take place on July 25th at 6:30 PM (MT) in Kamas, Utah.
Anthony Lucia and Butch Knowles are legends in the world of western sports, bringing unparalleled expertise, charisma, and a deep passion for rodeo to every event they announce. Their collaboration promises to elevate the Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle to new heights, offering fans an unforgettable experience.
Anthony Lucia is renowned for his dynamic announcing style and deep connection with the rodeo community. As the son of World Champion Trick Roper, Tommy Lucia, Anthony has grown up in the world of rodeo, mastering the craft of announcing with a unique blend of humor, insight, and showmanship. His vibrant personality and ability to engage audiences have made him a favorite among rodeo fans nationwide.
Butch Knowles, a former PRCA World Champion All-Around Cowboy, brings a wealth of experience and insight to his role as an announcer. His knowledge of the sport and ability to provide expert commentary make him one of the most respected voices in rodeo.
The Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle will showcase some of the finest bareback riders in the world, competing for top honors in this thrilling rodeo event. As the inaugural event, it sets the stage for what promises to be an annual highlight in the rodeo calendar.
"We are thrilled to have Anthony Lucia and Butch Knowles announcing the Caleb Bennett Invitational," said Patrick Witham, event producer and owner of Legacy Pro Rodeo. "Their expertise and passion for the sport will add an incredible dimension to the event, making it a must-see for all rodeo fans."
The event will take place at the scenic Kamas Rodeo Grounds, offering a perfect backdrop for an evening of high-adrenaline competition and entertainment. Attendees can look forward to an electrifying atmosphere, with the best in bareback riding talent taking center stage.
Don't miss out on this historic event! Join us on July 25th at 6:30 PM (MT) in Kamas, Utah, for the Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle, and witness the unparalleled announcing duo of Anthony Lucia and Butch Knowles in action.
About the Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle:
The Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle is an annual rodeo event that brings together top bareback riders from around the world to compete in a thrilling showcase of skill and athleticism. Founded by acclaimed bareback rider Caleb Bennett, the event aims to celebrate and promote the sport of bareback riding.
