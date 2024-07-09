Lane closure on the ramp from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-35 in West Des Moines begins tonight

Posted on: June 28, 2024

AMES, Iowa – June 28, 2024 – An emergency lane closure on the eastbound I-80 to northbound I-35 ramp at the west systems interchange in West Des Moines will begin at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28. A single lane will remain open on the ramp until repairs can be completed.

The closure is required for a bridge that has been hit according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 1 Office.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

