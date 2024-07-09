Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, July 9

Posted on: July 03, 2024

AMES, Iowa – July 3, 2024 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Time Title Presenter 1 p.m. Election of Commission Officers Sally Stutsman, Vice-Chair *Approve Minutes of the

June 11, 2024, Commission Meeting Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 Commission Comments Iowa DOT Staff Comments *Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Bondurant Deb Arp, team leader,

Local Systems Bureau,

515-239-1681 *Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – North Liberty project settlement Deb Arp, team leader,

Local Systems Bureau,

515-239-1681 1:10 p.m. Adjourn *Action items

Informal workshop session

The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Commission input

Director’s welcome

Commission Legal Overview

Review of Commission Guidebook

Transportation Trends Update

2024 Highway Program Balance Report

August Commission Tour Preview

RISE Projects Bondurant Local Development North Liberty Project Development

State Aviation Program Recommendation (Following the workshop, the recommendations can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/airport-managers-and-sponsors/State-Funding/state-funding-programs Commercial Service Vertical Infrastructure General Aviation Vertical Infrastructure Airport Improvement Program

County Road Funding Distribution

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at [email protected].