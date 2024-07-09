Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, July 9
Posted on: July 03, 2024
AMES, Iowa – July 3, 2024 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames.
Business meeting agenda Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Time
Title
Presenter
1 p.m.
Election of Commission Officers
Sally Stutsman, Vice-Chair
*Approve Minutes of the
Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
Commission Comments
Iowa DOT Staff Comments
*Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Bondurant
Deb Arp, team leader,
*Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – North Liberty project settlement
Deb Arp, team leader,
1:10 p.m.
Adjourn
*Action items
Informal workshop session
The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.
- Commission input
- Director’s welcome
- Commission Legal Overview
- Review of Commission Guidebook
- Transportation Trends Update
- 2024 Highway Program Balance Report
- August Commission Tour Preview
RISE Projects
- Bondurant Local Development
- North Liberty Project Development
State Aviation Program Recommendation (Following the workshop, the recommendations can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/airport-managers-and-sponsors/State-Funding/state-funding-programs)
- Commercial Service Vertical Infrastructure
- General Aviation Vertical Infrastructure
- Airport Improvement Program
- County Road Funding Distribution
Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.
Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.
For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#
Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at [email protected].