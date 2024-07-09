Submit Release
I-29 and I-680 near Council Bluffs to partially reopen this afternoon following flooding

Posted on: July 03, 2024


ATLANTIC, IOWA – July 3, 2024 – Interstate 29 and I-680 north of Council Bluffs are expected to partially reopen at approximately 3 p.m. today, following severe flooding in the area.

You should expect intermittent lane closures on I-680 between the Mormon Bridge and Exit 61, Old Mormon Bridge, and on I-29 between I-680 and Exit 71, I-880 near Loveland. All lanes will be open on I-29 south of I-680.

If you are traveling west out of Crescent on Old Mormon Bridge Road, please note that the northbound I-29 on-ramp will remain closed.

Floodwaters remain in the area. The Iowa DOT reminds travelers to never enter a water-covered roadway. Do not move or travel around barricades or fencing as they are placed there for your safety. Turn around and don’t drown.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

In addition, county road closure information for participating counties is also available on 511ia.org during disaster events. To find counties participating in the 511 traveler information system visit https://shorturl.at/JkcV5

For general information contact Austin Yates at 712-388-6893 or [email protected]

