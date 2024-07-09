Nighttime lane closures on the Southeast Corporate Woods Drive bridge (exit 89) over I-35 in Ankeny scheduled for July 14 - 16

DES MOINES, Iowa – July 8, 2024 – If you drive near the Interstate 35 and Southeast Corporate Woods Drive interchange (exit 89) in Ankeny you need to be aware of upcoming nighttime construction work that may impact your trip, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Des Moines maintenance garage.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday night, July 14, weather permitting, crews will close the Southeast Corporate Woods Drive bridge over I-35 for resurfacing work. The bridge will reopen at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, July 15. The same nighttime closure will take place from 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.

If work is not completed on the morning of Tuesday July 16, the closure will happen again at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, July 16, until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

The ramps at the Southeast Corporate Woods Drive interchange will remain open during the closure. To cross over I-35, you will use I-35 and the Southeast Oralabor Road interchange (exit 90) during the closure.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Jake Bennett, Des Moines maintenance supervisor, at 515-262-2375, or [email protected]