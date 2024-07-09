New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Introduces Outpatient Rehabilitation in Southern California

Laguna Niguel, California – One of the top rehab and detox centers in Southern California, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is introducing Outpatient Rehabilitation to those suffering from substance abuse disorders.

By providing Outpatient Rehabilitation, more people who are struggling to get sober and in desperate need can now receive help while continuing their daily lives. This solution is essential for those who must continue working, raise children, or have other responsibilities.

Outpatient Rehabilitation allows patients to receive therapy and support while living at home rather than residing at the treatment facility. There are a variety of outpatient support available to suit the client. Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) are intense with several hours of therapy per day, multiple times a week, whilst Traditional Outpatient Programs involve weekly counselling sessions and group therapy. Another alternative is Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) which allows patients to return home in the evening after receiving treatments throughout the day similar to that of inpatient care. A medical professional can advise on the best program for the patient’s lifestyle and health.

“Our services extend beyond traditional treatment methods, incorporating research-based techniques and self-assessment tools to ensure the best possible outcomes for our members. We understand that each person’s journey to recovery is unique, and we tailor our treatment programs to meet these individual needs,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Outpatient Rehabilitation provides several benefits:

Cost-effective: Outpatient Rehabilitation is more affordable than inpatient care which requires residential stay.

Flexibility: Treatment can be scheduled around existing commitments like work, school, and family – making it more accessible.

Applied learning: Patients can utilize the skills they have learnt at therapy in real-life situations with support. This can build confidence and self-esteem.

Continuity of care: Individuals who received inpatient care and no longer require intensive care can transition to outpatient care. The maintained support helps the patient progress to the next step.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is committed to helping adults and teens with substance use disorder and their journey to recovery in Southern California. Treatment can range from a few weeks to several months or may require longer depending upon the needs of the individual.

The team at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. are available to take free confidential calls and talk through the best outpatient plan for individuals who are struggling with substance abuse disorders.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provide patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

More Information

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its Outpatient Rehabilitation in Southern California, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-leaf-detox-and-treatment-inc-introduces-outpatient-rehabilitation-in-southern-california/

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

63 Mallorca

Laguna Niguel

California 92677

United States

(949) 676-8611

Website: https://nldetox.com/