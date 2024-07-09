Manu Lataste, Professional Bull Jumper, to Perform at Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle in Kamas, UT
Manu Lataste, the world-renowned professional bull jumper, will be performing at the inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle.
We are thrilled to have Manu perform at the inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational. There is simply no other way to describe his performance other than extraordinarily thrilling!" — Patrick Witham, Legacy Pro Rodeo

Legacy Pro Rodeo, LLC is thrilled to announce that Manu Lataste, the world-renowned professional bull jumper, will be performing at the inaugural Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle. This highly anticipated event will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the Kamas Rodeo Grounds. Gates open at 5:00 PM (MT) with opening ceremonies commencing at 6:30 PM (MT).
— Patrick Witham, Legacy Pro Rodeo
Manu Lataste is celebrated for his daring and athletic bull jumping performances, which have captivated audiences around the globe. His unique skillset and thrilling routines promise to bring an exhilarating experience to the spectators in Kamas. Lataste’s performance will be one of the highlights of the evening, showcasing his exceptional talent and the adrenaline-pumping excitement of bull jumping.
The Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle marks the first event of its kind in Kamas, UT, and is set to become a cornerstone in the rodeo calendar. Named after the esteemed bareback rider Caleb Bennett, the event will feature some of the best bareback riders in the country, competing for top honors in this challenging and dynamic rodeo discipline.
Event Details:
• Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024
• Location: Kamas Rodeo Grounds, Kamas, UT
• Gates Open: 5:00 PM (MT)
• Opening Ceremonies: 6:30 PM (MT)
Highlights of the Event:
• Professional Bull Jumping by Manu Lataste: Witness the breathtaking stunts and incredible athleticism of Manu Lataste as he performs his world-famous bull jumping routine.
• Bareback Riding Battle: Watch elite bareback riders compete in a thrilling battle for supremacy in the rodeo arena.
• Family-Friendly Atmosphere: Enjoy a night of entertainment suitable for all ages, with food, drinks, and activities available for the whole family.
Tickets for the Caleb Bennett Invitational Bareback Riding Battle are now on sale and can be purchased online at Caleb Bennett Invitational Tickets or at the gate on the day of the event. Don't miss this opportunity to see Manu Lataste and experience the excitement of top-tier rodeo action.
For more information about the event, please visit www.cbinvitational.rodeo or contact Legacy Pro Rodeo, LLC at info@legacyprorodeo.com.
Tim Hicks, Director of Marketing and Branding
Legacy Pro Rodeo, LLC
email us here