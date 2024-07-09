Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs To Launch Listening Tour in Montgomery

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) is excited to announce the commencement of its statewide listening tour, on July 10 in Montgomery.

This initiative aims to actively engage with community members across West Virginia, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration to address their needs and priorities.

The Montgomery Listening Tour is scheduled for July 10, 2024, featuring two key sessions:

Montgomery Rehab & Nursing - Visiting Residents

501 Adams Street, Montgomery, WV, 25136

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Montgomery Community Center

612 3rd Ave., Montgomery, WV, 25136

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

"We invite and welcome members of the community to attend this listening session and share their experiences and perspectives,” Jill Upson, Executive Director of HHOMA, said. “We are committed to fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration as we work together to build a more equitable and resilient future for all."

These sessions provide citizens and community leaders with a platform to voice their concerns and raise awareness of issues affecting residents. Attendees are encouraged to actively participate in discussions and share their insights. For more information about the Listening Tour, please visit www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov.