Pearl TMS Releases Secure, Free, Mobile App for Tutors

Tutoring app will deliver even more data-driven results for districts, state agencies and organizations

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl, the nation’s leading tutoring platform that powers evidence-based tutoring, announced today the launch of its first mobile application. The Pearl TMS app, designed specifically for instructors, will further maximize outcomes through the Pearl tutor management system (TMS) and deliver even more data-driven results for districts, state agencies, and organizations.

Combining classroom and administration tools to single sign-on, and scheduling, the Pearl TMS app, powered by its data-driven tutoring software, provides access to features that help tutors spend quality time instructing while also meeting the highest security standards for student data.

The Pearl TMS app features include:

- Google Single Sign-On (SSO)

- Secure Tutor Access

- Simplified Schedule Dashboard + Calendar View

- Real-Time Session Tracking Data for Attendance

- Comprehensive Reporting Tools, including Surveys

- Private Session Recording

"This app is designed to remove the barriers from in-person tutoring data collection. With the release of the Pearl TMS app, districts, states, and tutoring vendors have the ability to gather data about in-person tutoring sessions that organizations need for mandated reporting and future research. For example, by collecting audio files of in-person sessions, there are immense opportunities for AI and Machine Learning to improve instruction and personalized learning curriculums. Our ecosystem partners are especially interested in the new frontier of data analysis that this app unlocks."

“The Pearl app has been a true game-changer,” says Ashleigh Trice, High-Dosage Tutoring Project Coordinator at the New Mexico Public Education Department and an early adopter of Pearl’s innovative mobile solution. “Its user-friendly interface and all-in-one functionality are incredibly valuable to our program and our tutors. Recently, a colleague needed to save notes and record audio during an in-person session. With Pearl, I easily demonstrated how four clicks within the app handled attendance, recording, and everything else – it is amazing!”

The Pearl TMS app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores at no cost to tutors who are currently using the Pearl platform. Pearl is VPAT certified and uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the infrastructure for its SaaS platform, which provides an infrastructure of security, availability, and scalability.

Pearl TMS App: Your Tutors. Our Tech.