Giving Compass Welcomes New Marketing and Sales Leadership to Amplify Impact
Jacqui Gray, Vice President of Marketing at Giving Compass
Philanthropic advisory organization announces new hires Jacqui Gray, Vice President of Marketing, and Charles Allen, Director of Sales
Philanthropic advisory organization announces new hires Jacqui Gray, Vice President of Marketing, and Charles Allen, Director of Sales

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Compass, a leader in philanthropic advisory services, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jacqui Gray as Vice President of Marketing and Charles Allen as Director of Sales. In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team and amplify its impact on philanthropic initiatives, these hires highlight the organization's commitment to transforming generosity into meaningful societal change through innovative approaches and leadership expertise.
Jacqui Gray joins Giving Compass with nearly 20 years of experience in brand transformation and marketing strategy. Her expertise in scaling ventures from startups to established brands has made her an indispensable asset in the marketing sphere. At UpPurpose, a United Way company, Gray served as Head of Content Studio and Vice President of Marketing Operations, leading comprehensive marketing efforts and overseeing the creation of over 200 customizable digital campaigns. Her commitment to societal impact is evident through her board roles at Miracle League DFW and Dress for Success. A graduate of Robert Morris University, Gray brings a dynamic blend of strategic vision and operational excellence to her role at Giving Compass.
Charles Allen is widely recognized for his strategic expertise in philanthropy and consultative sales. With a career spanning over 30 years, he has held impactful roles at leading organizations like Benevity, where he enhanced corporate social responsibility initiatives. A Tulane University alumnus and two-time honoree on the Silicon Bayou 100, Allen excels in leveraging technology for philanthropy. His involvement in community and national causes, including the Northshore Humane Society and the National WWII Museum, reflects his commitment to social impact and improving society.
Both new leaders are poised to drive significant advancements at Giving Compass. Jacqui Gray is committed to increasing user engagement and enhancing the philanthropic effectiveness of the platform. Meanwhile, Charles Allen will focus on broadening the platform's reach and improving its ability to connect donors with impactful causes.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jacqui and Charles to our team. Their extraordinary leadership and proven track records in their respective fields will be pivotal in expanding our reach and enhancing the effectiveness of our platform during this critical phase of growth," says Dale Pfeifer, CEO of Giving Compass.
About Giving Compass
Giving Compass helps impact-driven donors transform their generosity into meaningful change for communities and society. As the premier donor platform, Giving Compass supports every stage of the journey of generosity for individuals and businesses. With AI-powered tools, it connects users to overperforming, underfunded nonprofits and delivers strategic insights from trusted giving experts, maximizing the impact of every gift. The platform boasts over 1.5 million page views and 77,000 monthly active users, demonstrating its extensive reach and engagement in the philanthropic community. To learn more visit, https://givingcompass.org/.
