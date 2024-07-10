Perthera Names Marketing Veteran, Jeanne M. Cummins, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
Appointment Drives Growth and Market Expansion with Strategic Leadership for Perthera, a Pioneer in Precision Oncology Decision SupportMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company® and the industry leader in Precision Oncology Decision Support, announces the appointment of industry veteran Jeanne M. Cummins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ms. Cummins will lead the company’s marketing initiatives to support its ambitious growth plans. This appointment marks a significant step in Perthera’s commercial development, following the assignment of a Category III CPT code for reimbursement in 2023. This recognition by the AMA was a pivotal moment, paving the way to make The Perthera Report® accessible to all treating physicians and their patients.
“I’m excited to join Perthera at this crucial juncture to drive revenue growth through comprehensive go-to-market strategies,” said Cummins. “I look forward to building a robust marketing program to expand our reach, drive revenue, and open new markets. Core to this will be promoting The Perthera Report to oncologists, enhancing Precision Oncology and improving outcomes for cancer patients.”
Jeanne M. Cummins brings over 25 years of experience as a marketing executive in the technology sector. Most recently, she served as VP of Marketing and Go-to-Market Leader at Sutherland, a key player in AI-driven healthcare customer support services. She has also held marketing positions at IBM Watson Health and Drummond Group. Her experience with IBM spans several core technologies, including AI, Blockchain, IoT, Content, and B2B integration. She spent 10 years covering Watson Health, AI, Commerce, and Supply Chain supporting strategic direction, market definition, and demand generation activities.
“Perthera plays a critical role in helping physicians meet the challenges of prescribing in an era of precision oncology with next-generation decision support tools. We are driving the oncology market with innovative tools and unique data sets that are critical to delivering the next generation of precision oncology. Jeanne’s appointment will help shape our voice, elevate our presence, and consolidate our lead in the precision oncology technology market,” said Donna Tuths, CEO of Perthera. “We are excited for her to join us and leverage her extensive technology background to help us advance our market presence.”
Ms. Cummins is a marketing leader with deep multi-disciplinary skills in strategy, market intelligence, and professional/B2B marketing. She has consistently proven results for data-driven, customer-centric, multi-channel marketing campaigns with a laser focus on revenue generation. She has spearheaded go-to-market strategies that resulted in double-digit revenue growth and expanded market share across multiple sectors, including technology, SaaS, and professional services. Her career has been marked by a commitment to transformative leadership, data-driven decision-making, and a passion for building and scaling brands that resonate with customers and stakeholders alike.
Perthera’s patented process produces an easy-to-use report that ranks therapy options using both existing and real-world evidence (RWE) and uniquely incorporates a patient’s past medical and treatment history in addition to their multi-omic molecular profile. Perthera combines AI capabilities with a Virtual Molecular Tumor Board of disease-specific experts to further refine ranked options for every patient. Outcomes tracking allows an updated report to be generated, providing ongoing therapy decision support. Perthera received a CPT Category III code in July 2023, recognizing the important role of AI-assisted decision support in delivering precision oncology care.
About Perthera
Founded in 2012, Perthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company is the leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. Utilized at more than 600 cancer treatment centers in the United States, Perthera’s patented technology provides decision support to over 1500 oncologists. Perthera pioneered using “multi-omic” test results to provide ranked treatment options through its Precision Oncology Platform and Perthera Report. Past medical and treatment history along with multi-omic results from any source are used by Perthera’s Ranked Therapy Options engine to identify the best treatments available for each patient. Patients are followed to obtain real-world outcomes that further refine future recommendations. The Perthera Report has been validated through peer-reviewed, high-impact journals and has been shown clinically to increase survival rates for patients.
Marketing Division
Perthera Inc
+1 703-286-0780
email us here