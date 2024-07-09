Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,945 in the last 365 days.

July Reporting Due Dates and Upcoming Data Reports

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to remind school administrative units (SAUs) of the following data reports and due dates that are coming up.

Truancy and Daily Attendance Certifications 

The final certifications for Truancy and Daily Attendance for the 2023-2024 school year are due on July 15th. Superintendents must certify these reports once data specialists and SAU data teams have reviewed and updated them.

Resources:

NEO Staff Rollover to 2024-2025

NEO Staff was rolled to the 2024-2025 school year on July 1. All staff were updated to “pending” status during this rollover. All staff must be updated to reflect their current position. Please review all staff positions in NEO, add new staff if necessary, and update salary, contact, and position information to reflect each staff member’s position for this school year.

Resources:

Graduation Report

This report allows SAUs to validate graduation counts for the school year. Students still working toward finishing their graduation requirements have until August 15th to complete them for this reporting cycle. Students who finish their requirements over the summer can be exited from State Synergy on the date of the graduation ceremony. The graduation date must be prior to 6/30.

Open Date: 7/1
Due Date: 8/15
Resources:

Questions about these reports should be directed to MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

July Reporting Due Dates and Upcoming Data Reports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more