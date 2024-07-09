July Reporting Due Dates and Upcoming Data Reports

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to remind school administrative units (SAUs) of the following data reports and due dates that are coming up.

Truancy and Daily Attendance Certifications

The final certifications for Truancy and Daily Attendance for the 2023-2024 school year are due on July 15th. Superintendents must certify these reports once data specialists and SAU data teams have reviewed and updated them.

Resources:

NEO Staff Rollover to 2024-2025

NEO Staff was rolled to the 2024-2025 school year on July 1. All staff were updated to “pending” status during this rollover. All staff must be updated to reflect their current position. Please review all staff positions in NEO, add new staff if necessary, and update salary, contact, and position information to reflect each staff member’s position for this school year.

Resources:

Graduation Report

This report allows SAUs to validate graduation counts for the school year. Students still working toward finishing their graduation requirements have until August 15th to complete them for this reporting cycle. Students who finish their requirements over the summer can be exited from State Synergy on the date of the graduation ceremony. The graduation date must be prior to 6/30.

Open Date: 7/1

Due Date: 8/15

Resources:

Questions about these reports should be directed to MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.