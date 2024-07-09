Milling and Asphalt Paving to Begin on S.D. Highway 34 in the Pierre Area

For Immediate Release: Monday, July 8, 2024

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, work will begin on an asphalt milling and resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 34 from the base of the U.S. Highway 14/83 Truck Route (Garfield Avenue) in Pierre east approximately two miles to the Farm Island Recreation Area turnoff.

Work on Highway 34 will include cold milling one inch of asphalt, asphalt blade leveling, and two inches of asphalt concrete resurfacing. The bike path adjacent to Highway 34 will also receive one and one-half inches of asphalt concrete resurfacing.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone with the use of flaggers and pilot car to safely guide motorists when needed. Motorists can expect short delays during daytime work hours. The bike path between Pierre and Farm Island Recreation Area will be closed while resurfacing work is being conducted.

All operations are anticipated to be complete in August 2024. The prime contractor on the $2.1 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND.

