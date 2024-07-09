Soutron Global to Exhibit their Archive Management Solution at the Society of American Archivists Annual Meeting
Soutron provides an all-in-one solution for both library and archive using a single database, which means a single search makes materials from both collections easily discoverable.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, announces their upcoming attendance at the Society of American Archivists Annual Meeting in Chicago August 15-17. At the Archives*Records 2024 meeting, attendees will find Soutron at booth #308 to see a demonstration of Soutron’s modern archive management system. With the Soutron Archive Management System (AMS), archivists can solidify their role as vital guardians of information and knowledge, ensuring material accessibility and continued relevance.
Soutron Archive Management helps organizations safeguard their digital and physical holdings, enhance research opportunities, and ensure accessibility for generations to come, protecting institutional and community interests. With customizable filters, user-friendly navigation, and personalized accounts, users are guided through collections, making exploration and finding specific items a breeze, including access to streaming audio & video.
Prestigious institutions using Soutron Archive include The George C. Marshall Foundation, The Salvation Army Archives, Frostburg State University, and St. Edmunds Hall at Oxford University. “I would recommend Soutron to other archives. Their help desk is quick to act, better than any other that I have had to deal with,” states Rob Petre, Archivist at St Edmunds Hall, Oxford University. “Sometimes I’ve gotten a response within minutes. Soutron has been very good at tweaking their database system to accommodate our needs.”
Featuring an easily customizable Web-based portal purpose-built for your organization, along with easy-to-use, flexible workflows tailored to your requirements, Soutron Archive enables organizations to curate and display archival information to meet their requirements.
Customizable fields, tooltips, record and content templates help archivists display content that meets the needs of patrons. Hierarchical ISAD(G) archive standard support provides for the definition of relationships between records, allowing for as many fonds, series and sub-series, files, and items levels as you wish so that your physical and digital materials are presented in the best way possible. Robust thesaurus authority control provides for the creation of any number of thesauri, each with a full complement of built in metadata relationships.
“A modern, effective and secure search portal improves the overall discovery experience for users,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “Plus, if you have both a library and an archive, Soutron provides an all-in-one solution for both library and archive using a single database, which means a single search makes materials from both collections easily discoverable.”
With information portals for both public access and internal access, Soutron provides granular levels of security for different workgroups, ensuring that private archives and sensitive records remain protected. This extensive security for allows you to define and layout which modules, menu items and information are available to your team. Public-facing archives can increase their archive visibility via Google integration and social media API, promoting archive materials to users across the world, increasing their accessibility.
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
