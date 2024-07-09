Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Incorporates Kinectify’s Modern AML Technology

Choctaw sets a new standard for AML and the protection of its community against financial crime by adopting state-of-the-art technology designed for gaming.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinectify, a pioneering technology firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, announces the addition of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) to its growing list of clients.As a leading tribal nation in Oklahoma, Choctaw Nation sets a new standard for anti-money laundering (AML) and the protection of its community against financial crime by incorporating the latest technology designed for the gaming industry. This collaboration with Kinectify brings a full range of modern technology capabilities to Choctaw Nation’s risk management operations that will drive efficiency and increased detection of risk.The Choctaw Nation has a long-standing history of leveraging current technologies to improve its capabilities and protect its community. The integration of Kinectify follows this proud tradition of continuous innovation and forward progress.“We are thrilled to see the development of modern AML risk management technology designed for tribal operations. We look forward to incorporating this technology into our operations and expanding our risk management capabilities,” said Jannaca Hardison, Senior Director of Commerce Compliance, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.The Choctaw Nation joins other major gaming brands adopting Kinectify as their core risk management monitoring technology, leading the digital transformation in this area across the industry.“We are delighted to welcome the Choctaw Nation to Kinectify and are excited to work alongside them to further enhance their capabilities”, said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “We have been impressed with the team and their care for their players and the integrity of their gaming ecosystem.”To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com. About The Choctaw NationThe Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 225,000 tribal members and 12,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 14,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com About KinectifyKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML and Responsible Gaming platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.