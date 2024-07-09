FR Conversions Announces New Vice President of Retail Sales to Spearhead Retail Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- FR Conversions announces the appointment of Matthew Swope as Vice President, Retail Sales, a strategic hire that marks a significant milestone in FR Conversions' expansion into retail sales for its accessible vehicle conversions.
“Matthew's extensive experience in the industry make him the ideal leader for our entry into retail sales,” said Eli Rosenbloom, CEO of FR Conversions. “His expertise in partnership development, performance management and leading high-performing teams will be invaluable as FR expands our market presence.”
Matthew brings nearly three decades of experience in sales, marketing and business development. He has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and expanding market presence through strategic leadership and innovative sales strategies. Before joining FR Conversions, Matthew was the Director of Business Development at BraunAbility, where he played a pivotal role in increasing the company's revenue in the accessible vehicle space.
In his new role, Swope will oversee the retail sales strategy, aiming to enhance FR Conversions' competitive positioning and drive revenue growth. His appointment aligns with FR Conversions' commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative mobility solutions to a broader customer base.
“We are pleased to bring Matthew on board at FR,” said Mindy Ginsberg, Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships at FR Conversions. “His leadership in retail sales will be a key driver in our mission to provide accessible and innovative mobility solutions to our customers. Matthew's strategic vision will help us reach more customers and elevate our market presence.”
With its entry into retail sales, FR looks to broaden its customer reach, enhance service delivery and solidify its position as a leader in the mobility solutions market.
For more information about FR Conversions, visit www.frconversions.com.
About FR Conversions
FR Conversions is a top provider of innovative solutions in the second-stage vehicle manufacturing industry. Since 2011, the company has enabled tens of billions of miles of affordable and reliable medical transportation across commercial, secure transport, mobility and ambulance segments. With a vertically-integrated manufacturing model, FR efficiently produces durable, high-value conversions that passengers can depend on.
