Shush Inc. and Covr Security AB Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Digital Security Solutions

Partnership will Revolutionize Digital Security with Advanced Authentication Solutions

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, TX, July 9, 2024 – Shush Inc., a leading provider of innovative Network Authentication solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Covr Security AB, a pioneering Swedish cybersecurity firm. Through this collaboration, Shush Inc. and Covr Security AB will work together to create advanced digital security solutions to better serve their customers.

Covr Security AB, established in 2015, is renowned for revolutionizing mobile and digital security. Specializing in providing an innovative mobile security management platform, Covr Security AB primarily caters to sectors necessitating robust customer authentication and privacy, such as online banking, digital payments, and mobile banking. Their platform stands out for its advanced multi-factor authentication methods, offering unparalleled protection against cyber threats.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Covr Security AB to enhance digital security solutions for our customers," said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc. "Covr Security AB's expertise and innovative approach to cybersecurity align perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge Network Authentication solutions. Together, we aim to empower our clients across various industries with secure, seamless digital transactions, fundamentally transforming the way businesses and consumers experience online security. This partnership is not just a collaboration; it's a leap forward in making the internet a safer and more trustworthy place for everyone."

This strategic partnership between Shush Inc. and Covr Security AB reflects their shared commitment to advancing digital security and providing exceptional solutions to their clients. By combining their respective strengths and resources, the two companies are poised to deliver innovative cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of today's digital landscape.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Shush Inc. to develop advanced digital security solutions," said George Fraser, Chief Revenue Officer of Covr Security AB. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to make the internet a safer place for everyone. Together with Shush Inc., we are committed to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that provide unmatched protection and peace of mind to our customers."

About Shush Inc.:

Shush Inc. is a leading provider of Network Authentication solutions, dedicated to redefining convenience and reliability in the industry. With a focus on innovative authentication processes, Shush Inc. empowers Mobile Network Operators with robust security solutions tailored to meet their unique needs.

About Covr Security AB:

Covr Security is a pioneering Swedish cybersecurity firm, renowned for revolutionizing mobile and digital security. Established in 2015, we specialize in providing an innovative mobile security management platform, primarily catering to sectors necessitating robust customer authentication and privacy, such as online banking, digital payments, and mobile banking. Our platform is distinctive for its advanced multi-factor authentication methods, offering unparalleled protection against cyber threats. This user-centric solution empowers our clients across various industries with secure, seamless digital transactions, reflecting our commitment to making the internet a safer, more trustworthy place. For more information, visit www.covrsecurity.com