72 stocks cut from margin trading on HNX in Q3

VIETNAM, July 9 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) has released a list of 72 stocks that are ineligible for margin trading in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of three compared to the previous quarter.

As per regulations, investors are not allowed to financial leverage, or margin, provided by brokerage firms to purchase any of the 72 stocks listed as ineligible for margin trading on HNX.

These stocks primarily include those under warning, control, or trading restrictions, such as property developer AAV Group (AAV), American Vietnamese Biotech Inc (AMV), Asia-Pacific Investment JSC (API), Asia-Pacific Securities JSC (APS), Bảo Ngọc Corp (BNA) and others.

Additionally, stocks from companies with negative post-tax profits in 2023 or audit opinions that are not fully accepted are also excluded. Examples include MBG Group (MBG), Nhị Hiệp Brick-Tile Cooperation (NHC), KTT Investment Group (KTT), Petrolimex Installation No. III JSC (PEN), Samatel Corp (SMT) and Thái Bình Cement JSC (TBX).

Companies that have received tax law violation conclusions from tax authorities, such as Danh Khôi Group (NRC), Vicem Cement Trading JSC (TMX) and The Van Cargoes and Foreign Trade Logistics JSC (VNT), are also on the list.

Previously, the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) also released a list of 79 stocks that are not eligible for margin trading in the third quarter of 2024, including familiar names like FPT Digital Retail (FRT), Tân Tạo Investment and Industry Corp (ITA), Hòa Bình Construction Group (HBC), SMC Trading Investment (SMC) and Vietnam Airlines (HVN). This brings the total number of stocks cut from margin trading on the Vietnamese stock market at the beginning of Q3 to 151. — VNS