RE: I 89 S MM 101.8

Roadway is clear.

I 89 SB in the area of 101.8 in Milton is reduced to one lane due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.