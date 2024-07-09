Touchstone Advisors Announces Acquisition of Talem Health by Med Learning Group

Talem Health acquired by Med Learning Group

NEW HAVEN, CT , UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Talem Health, an accredited full-service continuing medical education company by Med Learning Group with support from DW Healthcare, bringing together two leaders in medical education.

"The fit between Talem and MLG appears to be an exceptionally good one. The team at MLG and DWHP were great to work with and have a clear and executable vision. Eric VanStone and the folks at Talem are thrilled to be an integral part of fulfilling that vision" said Jeff Rich, Partner at Touchstone.

Established in 2017, Talem Health is an accredited provider of medical education to the healthcare team with a focus on rural providers and underserved communities. Their mission is to engage and empower healthcare providers through high-quality, meaningful education.

Talem's focus on providing medical education to rural providers and underserved communities aligns perfectly with Med Learning Group's mission to enhance provider skills and improve patient outcomes through continuing education. This merger not only expands the reach and impact of both organizations but also presents an opportunity for innovative solutions to support healthcare providers in these crucial areas empowering healthcare professionals and ultimately benefiting patients in underserved communities.

“We are excited about this next chapter. The partnership with MLG enables us to broaden our impact and develop innovative solutions for supporting our clinician community, particularly those providing care to rural and underserved communities," said Eric VanStone, Chief Executive Officer at Talem.

Med Learning Group develops continuing education courses for physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare practitioners designed to enhance provider skills and improve patient outcomes.

Jeff Rich of Touchstone Advisors served as exclusive M&A advisor to Talem Health in coordination with Four Points Capital Partners, under which he is licensed as a registered representative.

For more information, please contact Jeff Rich of Touchstone Advisors at (860) 818-6064 or jrich@touchstoneadvisors.com

Securities offered through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Member FINRA, SIPC). Four Points and Touchstone are not affiliated.

