Portside Technology expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Portside Technology, an information technology (IT) services company, today announced it is expanding its Charleston County operations. The company’s continued local investments, partnered with its historical and continued merger and acquisitions strategy, will create 89 new jobs.

Founded in Charleston in 2020, Portside Technology provides professional IT services and technology infrastructure to small and midsize businesses in the Charleston area and beyond. The company offers a holistic approach to technology solutions with services ranging from design and procurement to installation and ongoing support.

Portside Technology recently expanded into two large office spaces across the second and fifth floors in the Charleston Tech Center located at 997 Morrison Drive, Charleston.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Portside Technology team should email hr@portsidetechnology.com.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to continue our rapid growth in Charleston County; while it’s a beautiful place to live and work, it’s also a business-friendly environment for us to attract and retain top technology talent. With exciting opportunities and more growth ahead, we’re proud to call Charleston our home.” -Portside Technology CEO Zach McNamara

“Today’s announcement by Portside Technology is another win for Charleston County’s thriving technology industry. We applaud the company’s decision to invest and create 89 new jobs in South Carolina and wish them continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Portside Technology on this expansion. We are always proud when an existing company finds success in our state and look forward to watching Portside Technology continue to grow in Charleston County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The dedication to supporting small and midsize businesses with IT needs makes Portside Technology a valuable asset to the county. It’s fantastic to see a homegrown tech company like Portside thrive and contribute to our community’s economic engine.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS