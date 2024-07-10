Submit Release
2024 Top Dentist in New Jersey: Dr. Peter Ciampi of Spring Lake Dental Care Recognized for 13th Time

Dr. Peter Ciampi has once again been selected as a Jersey Choice Top Dentist in New Jersey Monthly magazine’s annual list of the best dentists in the state.

I’ve been a practicing dentist for 33 years now, and each year I receive this recognition [...] it just reinforces my commitment to providing the best possible experience for patients at my practice.”
— Dr. Ciampi
SPRING LAKE, NJ, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Monthly magazine has published its annual recognition of Top Dentists, and Dr. Peter Ciampi of Spring Lake Dental Care has once again made the list. This is the 13th time Dr. Ciampi has been selected as a Top Dentist in New Jersey, an honor resulting from a peer-nomination survey given to dental practitioners across the state. Although his extensive track record has now placed him in the magazine’s “Honor Roll” of recognitions as a Top Dentist, Dr. Ciampi says he never takes the distinction for granted. “I’ve been a practicing dentist for 33 years now, and each year I receive this recognition from my colleagues in the dental field it just reinforces my commitment to providing the best possible experience for patients at my practice. It’s a team effort, and I’m so proud to serve the Spring Lake community.”

New Jersey Monthly commissions an independent survey of thousands of dentists around the state each year. Practitioners are asked to nominate a colleague whom they feel represents the pinnacle of the profession. The dentists who submit nominations must be licensed to practice in New Jersey, and the process includes a variety of safeguards to ensure fairness. When the ballots come in, the submissions are tallied and the doctors who have a sufficient amount of votes are placed on a list and rigorously evaluated for eligibility. Once a professional advisory board reviews the list, the Top Dentist selections are made and the recognitions are published in New Jersey Monthly magazine. The 2024 list will be published in July.

Dr. Ciampi says he has always strived to provide his patients with a warm environment and the most convenient (and comfortable) treatment experience possible. He believes this latest recognition as a Top Dentist is ultimately reflective of several long-standing pillars of philosophy embedded in his overall approach to dental care. Those include embracing advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques to produce more precise and efficient care for each patient, as well as employing a team of experienced and skilled professionals in varying specialties in order to provide individuals with a comprehensive range of dental care options at a single location. Whether patients are in need of missing teeth replacement procedures such as All-on-4® implant dentures, a cosmetic option such as porcelain veneers, or a routine dental cleaning, Dr. Ciampi says a commitment to safe, effective care along with a compassionate and respectful approach has been the driving force of his practice for decades. “Being recognized as a Top Dentist means a great deal to me. The fact that it’s based on votes from my peers in the field of dentistry, who understand the challenges and nuances of our profession, makes it even more meaningful. As always, our entire team at Spring Lake Dental Care plans to continue building upon a proud tradition of great service to our community for many years to come.”

About Peter E. Ciampi, DDS, MAGD
Dr. Peter Ciampi is the Director of Spring Lake Dental Care, a practice offering an extensive selection of dental treatments in Monmouth County, New Jersey. A native of South Orange, Dr. Ciampi served in the United States Navy Dental Corps and received dental training and education at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, the UCLA Center for Esthetic Dentistry, the Dawson Center for Advanced Dental Studies, and the Pankey Institute. He has achieved Mastership status in the Academy of General Dentistry, the Fellowship level in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Among the practitioners on Dr. Ciampi’s dental team are a board-certified periodontist and an onsite endodontist to provide patients with a wide variety of treatment options under one roof. Dr. Ciampi is available for interview upon request.

For more information about Dr. Ciampi and Spring Lake Dental Care, please visit springlakesmiles.com or facebook.com/SpringLakeSmiles.

To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.springlakesmiles.com/news-room/2024-top-dentist-in-new-jersey-dr-peter-ciampi-of-spring-lake-dental-care-recognized-for-13th-time/

Spring Lake Dental Care
310 Morris Avenue
Spring Lake, NJ 07762
732-449-5666

Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com

Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here

