【Expand international visitor markets】Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia culminates in success of showcasing glamorous “tourism +”

【MGTO】Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia manifests vibrant “tourism +”

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia was held successfully from 5 – 8 July. MGTO partnered with Macao travel trade to run various themed booths and interactive games, while presenting special travel offers together with Malaysian tourism operators. Local residents were drawn to the roadshow for an experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”, as part of the endeavor to tap into Macao’s fourth largest international visitor market.

Four-day roadshow engages 268,000 spectators

The Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia took place at Blue Concourse in Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur. At the popular shopping hub, the roadshow painted a wonderful picture of Macao’s diverse offerings in “tourism +” and the city’s unique strengths as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Falling on the long weekend in Malaysia, the roadshow engaged 268,000 spectators in total over four days.

MGTO collaborated with the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao to showcase the unique destination appeal of Macao and Hengqin at thoughtfully-designed booths. During the event, various famous Malaysian and Macao singers and bands delivered wonderful performances. There were also vibrant dance and magic shows, interactive fun games and check-in hotspots that enriched residents’ visits at the roadshow. Spectators received special Macao souvenirs through participation in prize-giving question games, stamp collection and interactive moments. Daily grand lucky draws gave out attractive prizes like round-trip air tickets, Macao hotel packages, entertainment and attraction tickets as well as spa packages. Air Macau, AirAsia and four Malaysian travel agencies sold special travel offers on air tickets, hotel stay and more at the roadshow. Special deals on air tickets and travel packages were also available on online travel platforms. Local consumers were attracted for a first-hand experience of Macao’s fascinating “tourism +”. Over 2,000 hotel and air ticket products were sold online and offline throughout the four-day roadshow.

Macao and Malaysia travel trade keenly discuss business opportunities

Together with the Macao Special Administrative Region Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and delegates of Macao travel trade, MGTO hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” in Kuala Lumpur, which gathered over 110 industry participants from both sides for keen discussions of partnership opportunities, joining hands to appeal to potential leisure and MICE travelers.

Roadshow’s total exposure exceeds 30 million times

Riding on the roadshow in Malaysia, MGTO rolled out a series of online and offline promotions, leveraging MGTO’s accounts and celebrities’ platforms on social media, as well as channels of local TV, radio, newspaper and online media. Banner advertisements were placed outdoor and in shopping malls. In partnership with the Office, a Malaysian travel blogger brought attention to the roadshow through videos on different social media, while a Malaysian singer-songwriter produced a promotional music video featuring travel in Macao. Over 30 KOLs and artists were invited to grace the roadshow. Macao was promoted as an ideal destination through a variety of means. The promotions spotlighted the roadshow and destination appeal through diverse channels. As of the night of 8 July, the Roadshow’s total exposure reached 31.20 million times.

MGTO’s dedication to pursuing international markets

With the steady return of air links between Macao and other countries or regions last year, MGTO has progressively unfolded an array of online and offline promotional initiatives to tap into international visitor markets especially short-haul markets. Online promotions were conducted on social networks and with KOLs. Roadshows and trade seminars were organized in various international markets, besides the Office’s participation in major international travel fairs and arrangements for familiarization group visits to Macao. From January to July this year, MGTO has organized a succession of mega promotional events in Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand and Malaysia, which enjoyed high popularity. In parallel with the SAR Government’s “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, MGTO will continue to deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +”, foster regional tourism cooperation and propel market diversification.