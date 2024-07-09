Symphonic Partners with W Bogotá Hotel to Open Doors for Emerging Colombian Artists
This strategic alliance not only provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent, but also reflects our continued commitment to strengthening and diversifying the music industry.”BOGOTá, CAPITAL DISTRICT, COLOMBIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has entered into a partnership with the W Bogotá Hotel to produce upcoming music performances, festivals, networking events, and more to highlight and cultivate local Colombian talent. The partnership kicked off with the first Living Room Sessions event on Thursday, June 27th at W Bogotá featuring performances from Yogev and Jack Bones.
— Janette Berrios, VP, Corporate Marketing, Symphonic Distribution
Symphonic and W Bogotá aim to give local bands, solo acts, singer-songwriters, and DJs a platform to attract new listeners and forge their path in the local music industry while highlighting the diverse musical culture of Bogotá. The Living Room Sessions event series will take place every Thursday at the W Lounge at W Bogotá featuring cocktails, local cuisine, and more. Artists interested in being part of the series can contact Ricardo González, W Music Curator, at ricardo.gonzalezvargas@whotels.com. Symphonic also plans to work with many of the Living Room Sessions featured artists to distribute their music on the Symphonic platform.
"It is vitally important to us to have a partner like Symphonic who aligns with our purpose of positively impacting the music careers of local emerging artists," said Ricardo González, Music Curator, W Bogotá Hotel. “Our goal is to turn the Living Room Sessions into a well-established event series for art, music, and culture. Together with Symphonic, I am confident we can leave a legacy in the Bogotá and Colombian music community."
“We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with W Bogotá to support and promote local talent through music,” said Janette Berrios, VP, Corporate Marketing, Symphonic Distribution. “This strategic alliance not only provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent, but also reflects our continued commitment to strengthening and diversifying the music industry. We firmly believe that this joint effort will leave a lasting mark on the vibrant music community of Bogotá and Colombia.”
About Symphonic
Symphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.
Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others. For more information, visit http://symphonic.com.
Symphonic Press Contacts:
Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, +1 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.com
Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, +1 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com
About W Bogotá
Since its debut in 2014, the hotel has energized the luxury scene in Colombia, with its cutting-edge design, amplified amenities and the service of the company W Hotels Worldwide. In 2021, it was named the best hotel in South America and number 17 worldwide. In addition, the hotel obtained the Readers Choice Awards recognition from Condé Nast Traveler magazine.
Among the features that put the property among the best in the world is the design inspired by the legend of El Dorado. In the heart of the Town of Usaquén, its facilities evoke the ancient rituals of indigenous myth, which come to life in the rooms, public spaces, bars and restaurants.
W Bogotá Press Contacts
Andrés Revollo Moreno, W Bogotá, +57 601-746-7111 ext. 3015, Andres.Revollo@whotels.com
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
917-697-2274
email us here