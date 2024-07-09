Minister Barbara Creecy opens Southern African Transport Conference, 8 Jul

Submit Release
Minister Creecy to open the Southern African Transport Conference

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will deliver the opening address at the Southern African Transport Conference on Monday in Pretoria, South Africa.

The conference provides a platform for national and international dialogue on transport as a socio-economic development priority. It facilitates discussion and information exchange on the implementation of transport policy, strategy, and technology applications for all aspects and modes of transportation.

This year’s conference theme is: “Upskilling and Reskilling the Transport Industry for Current and Future Challenges.”

Media is invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 08 July 2024  
Venue:CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria  
Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 or maaket@dot.gov.za or Esethu Hasane on 071 259 2442 or hasanee@dot.gov.za at the Department of Transport.

For accreditation to the event contact:
Bontle Khumalo  +27 (76) 572-8257
Solomon Makgale +27 (84) 232-6182

