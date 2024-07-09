Police nabs thirty five suspects during Operation Vala Umgodi in Northern Cape

Thirty five (35) suspects nabbed during Operation Vala Umgodi in the Northern Cape

The multi-disciplinary team executing Operation Vala Umgodi in the Northern Cape arrested thirty five (35) suspects during operations that commenced on Saturday, 06 July 2024, for Contravention of the Illicit Mining and Immigration statutes as well as alleged trespassing.

The team in the Namakwa District pounced on the Bontekoe informal settlement mining area and arrested 27 Lesotho and Zimbabwean nationals, aged between 20 and 49 years old for illegal mining and contravention of the immigration statutes.

The team was also alerted by mine security of intruders inside the Koiingnaas mine premises and successfully arrested a 24 year old Zimbabwean male with unpolished diamonds in his possession.

In the Frances Baard District in Kimberley the team also arrested 7 Malawian, Lesotho and Zimbabwean nationals aged between 24 and 54 years old for contravention of the illicit mining and immigration statute.

Several illegal mining implements were confiscated.

The team also successfully traced 3 wanted suspects aged 22, 27 and 38 years old who have been on the run from the authorities.

All suspects will appear in court soon.

The police will tirelessly heighten efforts to eradicate illegal mining in the Northern Cape. End

Enquiries:

Sergeant Timothy Sam

Northern Cape

TACJOC Media Centre

Cell: 082 494 9981

Email: SamT@saps.gov.za