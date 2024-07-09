Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,929 in the last 365 days.

Police nabs thirty five suspects during Operation Vala Umgodi in Northern Cape

Thirty five (35) suspects nabbed during Operation Vala Umgodi in the Northern Cape

The multi-disciplinary team executing Operation Vala Umgodi in the Northern Cape arrested thirty five (35) suspects during operations that commenced on Saturday, 06 July 2024, for Contravention of the Illicit Mining and Immigration statutes as well as alleged trespassing.

The team in the Namakwa District pounced on the Bontekoe informal settlement mining area and arrested 27 Lesotho and Zimbabwean nationals, aged between 20 and 49 years old for illegal mining and contravention of the immigration statutes.

The team was also alerted by mine security of intruders inside the Koiingnaas mine premises and successfully arrested a 24 year old Zimbabwean male with unpolished diamonds in his possession.

In the Frances Baard District in Kimberley the team also arrested 7 Malawian, Lesotho and Zimbabwean nationals aged between 24 and 54 years old for contravention of the illicit mining and immigration statute.

Several illegal mining implements were confiscated.

The team also successfully traced 3 wanted suspects aged 22, 27 and 38 years old who have been on the run from the authorities.

All suspects will appear in  court soon.

The police will tirelessly heighten efforts to eradicate illegal mining in the Northern Cape. End

Enquiries:
Sergeant Timothy Sam
Northern Cape
TACJOC Media Centre
Cell: 082 494 9981
Email: SamT@saps.gov.za

You just read:

Police nabs thirty five suspects during Operation Vala Umgodi in Northern Cape

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more