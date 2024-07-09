Prodly Excels in G2 Summer 2024 Reports
Leading DevOps Platform Earns Best Estimated ROI and Easiest Setup
These accolades illustrate that with all our efforts, we’re fulfilling our mission of making DevOps simple.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the leading DevOps platform for low-code Salesforce apps, has earned significant recognition in the G2 Summer 2024 Reports, securing the Best Estimated ROI and Easiest Setup badges, as well as 47 others.
— Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly
Prodly was awarded the Best Estimated ROI badge in the DevOps Platform Implementation Index. This distinction highlights Prodly’s efficient setup process and user-friendly interface that allows businesses to start generating revenue significantly faster than with competing solutions. The streamlined implementation process ensures an accelerated transition from deployment to operation, which maximizes productivity and reduces downtime.
Prodly also earned the Easiest Setup badge in the DevOps platform category. With a go-live time that’s approximately 50% shorter than the industry average, Prodly allows businesses to rapidly integrate and utilize its platform, reducing the time required to achieve operational readiness. In the Continuous Integration Usability Index (Enterprise), Prodly earned top marks for Easiest Administration and, for the second consecutive time, Best Usability.
“These accolades illustrate that with all our efforts, we’re fulfilling our mission of making DevOps simple,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly. “Moving forward, we remain dedicated to ensuring an intuitive user experience while enhancing our platform’s capabilities to help our customers advance towards their business goals.”
Among its other badges, Prodly earned High Performer distinctions for DevOps platforms in the enterprise, mid-market, and small business categories. These recognitions underscore Prodly’s versatility and effectiveness across different market segments, catering to the specific needs of businesses of varying sizes.
About Prodly
Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80% while reducing risk by up to 30% by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and business users. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance and compliance without straining IT. The company’s ALM offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, regression testing, sandbox seeding and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code/no-code ALM and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications. Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, Fannie Mae, Mastercard, Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, Genesys and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California, with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.
Max Rudman
Prodly
+1 650-761-4876
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn