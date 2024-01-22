Prodly Announces Release of Compliance Center

Creating a monitoring rule. Viewing tracked changes in Prodly Compliance Center.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prodly, the leading ALM platform for low-code Salesforce apps, today announced the release of Compliance Center—a cutting-edge SOX tool that helps public companies and those preparing for an IPO meet and exceed critical regulatory requirements in Salesforce CPQ.Compliance Center automates the monitoring and documentation requirements of SOX and comparable regulations including C-SOX, UK SOx, and ASX. This makes it effortless to prove adherence to requirements such as segregation of duties and using a formal change management process in Salesforce CPQ. It provides 24/7 environment monitoring with customizable rules for the types of changes to track and robust audit reporting capabilities with advanced filters for the immediate generation of detailed, transparent population and sample reports upon a SOX auditor’s request.“Prodly Compliance Center is the gold standard for documenting SOX in Salesforce CPQ,” said Alex Abdou, Director of Quality Assurance and DevOps at Toast, who had early access to the beta version of the product. “Manual generation of audit reports typically presented a considerable challenge for our team. The implementation of Compliance Center has been remarkably beneficial, as it offers precision and saves us countless hours of work,” he added.Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly, further explained, “Every year, companies dedicate thousands of hours to ensuring their operations adhere to regulations. Compliance Center automates the overwhelming burden of documenting SOX compliance in Salesforce CPQ, reducing this time by 98%, eliminating human error, and providing a new level of efficiency and peace of mind for our customers. Our solution is customizable to each organization’s unique needs and with 1-click audit reporting, it allows companies to respond to SOX auditors in a timely manner. It’s proactive risk mitigation at its best.”For a comprehensive understanding of the challenges Prodly Compliance Center addresses and the innovative approach it offers, read the white paper Balancing the Books: A Cost-Benefit Analysis of SOX Compliance Automation for Salesforce CPQ.About ProdlyProdly enables organizations to accelerate application lifecycle management (ALM) by 80% while reducing risk, resulting in a significantly increased Salesforce ROI. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance and compliance without straining IT. The company’s ALM offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, sandbox management, and compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code ALM and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.Prodly powers application lifecycle management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California, with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co

