Prodly Earns Best Usability - Enterprise Badge in G2 Spring 2024 Reports
Recognition reinforces Prodly's leadership in streamlining Salesforce change delivery
Receiving the Best Usability - Enterprise badge is both an honor and a testament to our unwavering commitment to making change delivery in Salesforce as straightforward and efficient as possible.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the leading low-code/no-code platform for Salesforce DevOps, was awarded the Best Usability - Enterprise badge in the recent G2 Spring 2024 Grid© Reports for continuous integration. The platform also earned the title of High Performer across multiple sectors, including DevOps platforms, cloud migration, continuous delivery, and continuous integration.
Building on the momentum from its impressive performance in the Winter 2024 reports, Prodly stood out once again in the G2 Spring 2024 Reports, receiving the highest usability ratings out of all continuous integration solutions, including several established players in the Salesforce DevOps arena. The platform earned commendations for its ease of use, ease of administration and the product meeting requirements. This accolade further cements Prodly's status as the go-to LC/NC DevOps solution for Salesforce, highlighting its pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and productivity for businesses worldwide.
Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating, "Receiving the Best Usability - Enterprise badge is both an honor and a testament to our unwavering commitment to making change delivery in Salesforce as straightforward and efficient as possible. This badge validates our vision of making Salesforce faster and easier to implement and maintain, and motivates us to continue innovating and delivering unparalleled value to our clients."
In addition to the usability award, Prodly's excellence was further recognized by its achievement of 41 High Performer badges across various categories, reflecting its comprehensive capabilities and robust performance in facilitating Salesforce DevOps. As Roger R., a Senior Salesforce Developer and verified current user, said in his G2 review, “Prodly delivers an amazing experience when dealing with CPQ deployment. With the use of data sets, basically it’s a one-click solution where you define the query for fetching the records to deploy—and it’s done, Prodly will handle everything for you. It's easily integrated with Salesforce, so basically you just set your data, your environments, and go.”
This recognition from G2, a leading business solutions user review platform, signifies Prodly's integral role in empowering companies to navigate the complexities of Salesforce development with greater ease and efficiency.
About Prodly
Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting Salesforce DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.
Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, DoorDash, Mastercard, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.
