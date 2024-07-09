Pompeu Fabra University Boosts Learning with Projector Whiteboard Wallpapers
Learn how Pompeu Fabra University upgraded their classrooms with Smarter Surfaces projector whiteboard wallpapers. Find more details on the product inside.UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pompeu Fabra University, established in 1990 in Barcelona, has been a renowned destination for local and international students over the years. Several courses, ranging from humanities to engineering, are offered on campus. The university is particularly famed for the Economics and Econometrics discipline, holding the 20th place worldwide in the QS World University Rankings. Ensuring high-end infrastructure for education and research has always been a cornerstone for the university and they installed Smarter Surfaces Smart Whiteboard Wallpapers to give classrooms and collaborative spaces a cutting-edge uplift.
The impact of the upgrade was immediate. The 2-in-1 projector whiteboard wallpapers turned the classrooms and collaborative spaces into a hub for information sharing and brainstorming, helping presentations come alive, and inspiring truly interactive learning.
As mentioned by a teacher at the university– “Projector Whiteboard Wallpaper has been a valuable addition to my classroom. Its innovative dual functionality allows for a seamless integration of traditional writing and digital presentations. The ability to write directly on the wall and then project onto the same surface eliminates the cumbersome need to switch between a whiteboard and a projector screen. This not only saves valuable class time but also ensures a more engaging learning environment by promoting a dynamic flow between written content and projected visuals.”
Smart projector whiteboard wallpaper is a dual-functional surface solution. It works as an interactive whiteboard and projector screen helping organizations to replace two different products with a more advanced, combined alternative that also saves space. Alternating between the whiteboard and a projector screen can be problematic during the lessons, hindering the flow of teaching. With a single whiteboard solution that doubles as a projector screen, teachers can project directly on the same whiteboard surface they write. This also makes it possible to add live notes to the projected image right on the whiteboard surface, making explanations easier to grasp and promoting a truly interactive learning experience.
Smarter Surfaces, a global brand catering to customers worldwide, is renowned for its innovative collaborative surface solutions. The projector whiteboard wallpaper is a popular product from their whiteboard range that also includes the award-winning whiteboard paint and whiteboard films. Apart from universities, this low-sheen product has also been embraced by several businesses and corporate houses for its unique features and benefits.
Key features and benefits of projector whiteboard wallpaper:
Dual functionality: Projector whiteboard wallpaper serves a dual purpose, functioning as both a screen for the projector and a whiteboard surface. This eliminates the need for separate whiteboards and projector screens, streamlining classroom setups and maximizing space utilization in conference rooms.
Easy installation: This ready-to-use writable projector wallcovering boasts a simple and user-friendly installation process. It can be applied horizontally or vertically on walls, wood, plaster, concrete, metal, or any other smooth surface as a long-lasting projector and whiteboard solution. The projector whiteboard will be ready for use in just 48 hours after installation and will serve for decades.
Versatility: Projector whiteboard wallpaper offers exceptional versatility, catering to a wide range of applications. It is compatible with all projectors, including the standard models as well as the interactive, 4K, and 3D versions. With a gain value of 1.1, it recreates crisp images breathing life into every presentation.
Enhanced learning and collaboration: In educational environments, projector whiteboard wallpaper promotes a more interactive and engaging learning experience. Teachers can seamlessly switch between writing on the whiteboard surface and projecting visual aids, promoting a dynamic flow of information and encouraging student participation.
Improved efficiency in meetings and presentations: This dual-functional product streamlines presentations and meetings in professional settings. By eliminating the need to switch between separate screens or surfaces, presenters can maintain a smooth and uninterrupted flow of information, enhancing audience engagement and maximizing the effectiveness of meetings.
Space optimization: Projector whiteboard wallpaper offers a space-saving solution, particularly beneficial in rooms with limited floor area. Combining screen for projector and whiteboard into a single surface, it eliminates the need for bulky projector screens or freestanding whiteboards, creating a more aesthetic and clutter-free setup.
The solution is also extremely cost-effective. It not only saves the expenses on two different products without compromising on quality but also eliminates the need for regular maintenance which can be expensive in the long term. A simple wipe down with a dry cloth to keep the dust away is all the maintenance needed. The 10-year-long warranty ensures that there’s no need for change or upgrade for a long time.
As noted by the Smarter Surfaces spokesperson, “This technology merges the functionality of a high-quality no-ghosting whiteboard with the power of digital presentations. Whiteboard wallpaper low sheen, ensures optimal projection performance for presentations and visual aids. Furthermore, the easy installation process minimizes cost and downtime even in large scale installations, allowing for quick integration into existing spaces. Whether in classrooms, conference rooms, or creative brainstorming areas, projector whiteboard wallpaper empowers a dynamic and interactive collaborative environment.”
Smarter Surfaces projector whiteboard wallpaper is available in 20 countries across the globe including the Americas, Europe, Australia and Middle East regions. The product is available from Smarter Surfaces distributor partners and also directly from the Smarter Surfaces website.
About the company: Smarter Surfaces, a global leader in innovative surface solutions, empowers creativity and collaboration in various environments. Their whiteboard, magnetic, and projector solutions transform spaces into dynamic learning and working platforms.
The company prioritizes ethical practices and exceptional customer service, ensuring a positive experience for every buying journey. Smarter Surfaces nurtures a fun and collaborative work environment, which fuels their innovative spirit.
Their team of skilled R&D professionals meticulously designs and tests each product, offering a comprehensive range of whiteboard, magnetic, projection, and combined functionalities for ultimate customization. Rigorous testing ensures the highest quality standards (Fire, VOC, LEED, M1 certified).
Smarter Surfaces' dedication to innovation is recognized by numerous awards, including the SFA Exporter of the Year Award. Their commitment to transforming spaces and communication is evident in their cutting-edge solutions.
