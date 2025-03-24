Smarter Surfaces Enhances Learning Spaces at Lokhandwala Township School with Innovative Whiteboard Solutions

Smarter Surfaces Lokhandwala Foundation School Lokhandwala Township School

Smarter Surfaces has successfully supplied its high-performance whiteboard products to Lokhandwala Township School helping them transform forty-eight classrooms

NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarter Surfaces, a global leader in the manufacturing of innovative functional surface solutions, has successfully supplied its high-performance whiteboard products to Lokhandwala Township School, a project by Lokhandwala Construction, Mumbai, India, helping them transform forty-eight classrooms into vibrant and interactive learning spaces.The collaboration began when Lokhandwala Construction, got in touch to discuss the potential to upgrade classroom walls with our writable and projectable Smarter surfaces.A School Committed to Transformation :Located in Kandivali East, Mumbai, Lokhandwala Foundation School is a coeducational, established in 1992 with 2,100 pupils.The school is a pioneer in integrating modern educational methodologies with state-of-the-art infrastructure to create a truly immersive learning environment. Committed to fostering innovation, Lokhandwala Foundation School is ensuring to leave no stone unturned and is meticulously blending technology with traditional teaching to enhance overall student engagement. Smart classrooms, interactive learning tools, and a multidisciplinary approach help ensure that students are equipped with the skills needed for the future. By emphasizing experiential learning, the school promotes hands-on projects, group problem-solving, and creative exploration, making education not just informative but truly transformative.Transforming Learning with Smarter Surfaces :Previously, the school relied solely on blackboards, which limited functionality to traditional chalk-based writing. Teachers faced constant challenges in seamlessly integrating modern teaching tools, as the blackboards did not support projection, thus restricting interactive and multimedia-based learning.The technical support team at Smarter Surfaces worked with the school and contractor to discuss the best options to meet the needs of the students and teachers considering how they use the classrooms to teach and learn, the school initially placed a sample order to test different solutions before finalizing a large-scale installation. However, acknowledging the need for a more dynamic learning environment, they wanted a solution that would allow them to eliminate blackboards while incorporating both whiteboard and projection functionalities in the same space.So after careful consideration, Lokhandwala opted for three key Smarter Surfaces products :To help the school make the right choice our education advisor had a number of video consultations with Lokhandwala Construction and the school to ensure they make the right choice. Our education team provided expert guidance on product selection, installation techniques, and long-term maintenance. These discussions played a crucial role in helping the school understand the benefits of transitioning from traditional blackboards to Smarter Surfaces' multifunctional solutions.Seamless Integration of Smarter Surfaces Solutions:The project was completed over 3-4 months with seamless integration of our smart solutions across 48 classrooms. However, it was our Whiteboard Low Sheen Wallpaper that truly stole the show. It proved to be highly effective and was very well-received by the school. It boasts of a low-sheen finish that allows for a clear, glare-free projection. This in turn makes the Whiteboard Low Sheen Wallpaper perfect for both writing and presentations. Also, its installation is a piece of cake and it magically transforms any wall into a functional whiteboard, completely eliminating the need for bulky boards. Plus, its durable and stain-resistant surface ensures effortless erasing, helping maintain a clean look even over a passage of time.So with this much-needed upgrade, Lokhandwala Township School successfully achieved a complete transformation of their classrooms. By removing the blackboards, they not only modernised their teaching spaces but also enhanced student engagement through interactive projection-based learning. Teachers can now effortlessly switch between writing and displaying digital content, creating a more seamless and engaging learning experience.Delighted by this absolutely successful installation, Lokhandwala Construction subsequently placed a big order to cover all their 48 classrooms with Smarter Surfaces solutions.Since then the school has further increased the size of the project and added more classrooms. After all, classrooms are spaces where big ideas start with little scribbles, and with kids eager to discover and express themselves.Lokhandwala Construction’s Commitment to Innovation :Lokhandwala Construction, a well-known real estate developer recognized for landmark buildings such as the Lokhandwala Complex and Lokhandwala Township in Mumbai, India, has always valued innovation and quality in its projects. Their decision to incorporate Smarter Surfaces technology into their educational infrastructure demonstrates their dedication to developing modern, engaging learning spaces.Also, this collaboration highlights Smarter Surface's commitment to delivering high-quality, functional solutions tailored to the constantly evolving needs of educational institutions. Lokhandwala Township School has successfully embraced a modern, engaging learning environment by simply transforming its traditional classroom walls into writable, projectable, and interactive surfaces. This in turn ensures a greater teacher-student interaction and engagement while offering a fun learning experience.Smarter Surfaces' advanced whiteboard technology is continuing to set new benchmarks for functionality and efficiency in classrooms worldwide.For more information, visit www.smartersurfaces.com to learn more about Smarter Surfaces' cutting-edge solutions for commercial and educational settings.

