Smarter Surfaces Secures Design Tech Center Project with Tata Motors

Smarter Surfaces is proud to announce that Tata Motors has adopted its innovative White Projector Pro for key projects within its Research & Development Center

MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarter Surfaces is proud to announce that Tata Motors has adopted its innovative White Projector Pro for a key project within its Research & Development Design Tech Center. The design team of Tata Motors looked for a high-performance projection solution to improve the media room of their design studio.Following extensive testing on several products, Smarter Surfaces' White Projector Pro turned out to be the best option for its outstanding projection quality, low ambient light condition performance, and affordable cost. This partnership emphasizes the increasing recognition of the innovative surface technology of Smarter Surfaces within the worldwide automobile sector.Understanding Tata Motors’ Unique RequirementsTata Motors, a global leader in the automobile sector, needed an advanced projection solution for their design tech center's media room. The goal was to provide a top class, expert projection surface that could facilitate presentations, visual evaluations, and smart design work. The large wall set aside for the project required careful selection of a product able to produce clear, high-contrast images over a large surface area.In addition, the design team addressed the challenge of low ambient lighting, which can have a considerable impact on projection quality and color accuracy. The solution needed to ensure that projected images remained vibrant and clear even under changing lighting conditions.This presented a complex challenge, requiring a product with:High brightness and contrast - to display fine details and true-to-life color accuracy.Minimal glare - to avoid image distortion caused by reflected light.Durability - to withstand long-term use without fading or losing performance.Ease of application - to minimize downtime during the installation process.After reviewing several potential solutions, Tata Motors’ design team zeroed in on Smarter Surfaces' White Projector Pro as the most suitable option.Why White Projector Pro Was the Perfect FitSmarter Surfaces' White Projector Pro is a premium projection paint designed for high-performance projection surfaces. Its advanced formulation improves image brightness and contrast, so projected details appear sharp and colorful even in environments with controlled lighting.Key Features That Made White Projector Pro Stand Out:Ultra-High Brightness and Contrast:White Projector Pro's patented formula improves brightness and contrast, resulting in sharp and clear images. This capability is crucial for design studios that value attention to detail.Ambient Light Rejection:The paint's surface decreases light reflection, reducing glare & maintaining image quality even in low-light conditions. This enabled the Tata Motors design team to maintain constant projection quality without having to modify the room's lighting.Large Surface Coverage:The White Projector Pro effectively covered the 13.2m² wall area, creating a smooth projected surface with no gaps or anomalies. It allowed large-scale images & elaborate designs to be displayed without distortion and uneven brightness.Cost-effective Solutions:Despite its excellent quality, White Projector Pro was fairly priced, making it an economical option for Tata Motors. Smarter Surfaces further supported the project by providing a 5% discount. It proved its commitment to providing value to its clients.Durability and longevity:When applied, White Projector Pro produces a smooth, long-lasting surface that resists wear & retains its reflecting characteristics over time. This guarantees that the projection surface stays in top condition even after repeated usage.Strategic Partnership Strengthens Industry PositionThis successful project reinforces Smarter Surfaces' reputation as a reliable provider of advanced surface solutions for the automotive and technology industries. Smarter Surfaces has proven its ability to satisfy the stringent standards of a global automotive leader when it secured a high-profile order from Tata Motors' design tech center."We are thrilled that Tata Motors chose White Projector Pro for their design studio," stated Sonia Bueno of Smarter Surfaces. "Our objective has always been to deliver creative solutions that promote creativity and accuracy. This relationship demonstrates the confidence that top worldwide brands have in our products.It also demonstrates Tata Motors' determination to invest in cutting-edge technologies to improve its design and development processes. Tata Motors' design team can now see and amend concepts more accurately and efficiently due to the integration of a high-performance projection surface into their workflow.Post-Installation Review and PerformanceFollowing the installation of White Projector Pro, Tata Motors conducted a performance review to evaluate the product’s impact. Feedback from the design team highlighted several key benefits:Enhanced Clarity: The projected information seemed crisper and more colorful, with better color accuracy and brightness.Reduced Glare: The ambient light rejection function considerably reduces glare, resulting in consistent viewing quality.Increased Productivity: The high-quality projection surface allowed the team to conduct more efficient design reviews, reducing the time needed for adjustments and modifications.Positive User Experience: The design team noted that the product's smooth finish and consistent performance made it easier to present and analyze complex design details.A Competitive Edge Through InnovationSmarter Surfaces' success with Tata Motors reflects its broader strategy of combining innovation with customer-centric solutions. White Projector Pro is just one example of how the company’s advanced surface technology is reshaping modern workspaces and creative environments.By offering products that are adaptable to various lighting conditions, long-lasting, and easy to apply, Smarter Surfaces equips businesses with the necessary resources to establish functional, dynamic spaces."Our focus is always on delivering products that enhance functionality & design," said Sonia Bueno. "White Projector Pro has once again proven its value as a versatile and reliable solution for high-demand environments. We look forward to continuing to support Tata Motors and other global brands with our innovative products."About Smarter SurfacesSmarter Surfaces is a global leader in surface innovation, providing cutting-edge products that transform ordinary walls into high-functioning surfaces. From writable walls to projection surfaces and magnetic finishes, Smarter Surfaces' solutions are designed to improve collaboration and creativity in workspaces worldwide.For more information, visit here Media ContactName: Sonia BuenoOrganization: Smarter SurfacesEmail: pr@smartersurfaces.comPhone: +1 (800) 932-1609Address: Warren, MI 48088, USA

