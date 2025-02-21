Smarter Surfaces Debuts Silver Screen Paint at ISE 2025, Highlighting the Future of Projection

Smarter Surfaces, an innovator in paint on projection screens showcased its latest product 3D Silver Screen Paint at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarter Surfaces, the leading innovator in paint on projection screen solutions proudly showcased its latest product viz 3D Silver Screen Paint at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, held from February 4 to 7 at the Fira de Barcelona, Spain.ISE 2025 set a new benchmark in the AV industry, featuring 1,605 leading exhibitors and drawing an impressive 85,351 attendees from 168 countries across the globe. As one of the world’s most premier events for AV professionals, system integrators, and event planners, ISE 2025 was the perfect stage for Smarter Surfaces to introduce its next-generation projection paints.This advanced Silver Screen Paint is essentially designed to deliver ultra-bright, high-definition 3D visuals on any surface, without the limitations of traditional screens.So from immersive events to state-of-the-art home theaters, Smarter Surfaces Silver Screen Paint empowers AV professionals, event managers, and installers to create seamless, high-performance 3D projection experiences with nothing more than a mere coat of paint.This paint is specially designed for 3D projection, theaters, event spaces, galleries and museums. It contains a high concentration of silver particles to reflect a significant amount of projected light, thus resulting in brighter, clearer images with enhanced clarity, depth, and resolution. The paint helps transform walls, ceilings, and other unconventional surfaces into ultra-reflective 3D projection spaces, technical attributes include:• Superior Light Reflection : High-gain (1.50 at 90°) technology ensures brighter, sharper images in both low and moderate ambient light.• Crystal-Clear Viewing from Any Angle : A 140-degree viewing angle means every seat is the best seat in the house.• Seamless 3D & 4K Compatibility : Tested with leading projector brands (including Christie, Epson, Sony, and Optoma) for breathtaking ultra-HD visuals.• Invisible When Not in Use : Your space stays sleek and stylish as no screens or bulky setups are required.• Acoustic Transparency : No sound interference, thus making it perfect for theaters, auditoriums, and immersive experiences.• A Showstopper at ISE 2025 :At ISE 2025, Silver Screen Paint captured the imagination of AV integrators, event planners, and projection experts. Whether for live events, museum installations, corporate spaces, or high-end home theaters, attendees saw first-hand how this cutting-edge paint turns any surface into a next-generation projection screen."3D Projection technology is evolving, and Silver Screen Paint is leading the charge. Apart from 3D the new generation of projection paints is giving AV professionals the power to rethink how and where projection happens without the constraints of physical screens."— Sonia Bueno, Smarter SurfacesSmarter Surfaces : Pioneering the Future of ProjectionWith a commitment to innovation and practicality, Smarter Surfaces continues to redefine projection technology. Silver Screen Paint empowers professionals to design immersive, high-quality projection environments, but without the limitations of fixed screens. Also, Smarter Surfaces offers an eclectic projection range including high-performance paints and films that help transform any surface into a dynamic projection screen, be it glass, walls or even desks. Explore their versatile range of products here For more details, visit smartersurfaces.com or get in touch with the company's representative here.Contact: Sonia BuenoOrganization: Smarter SurfacesEmail: pr@smartersurfaces.comPhone: +18009321609Website: www.smartersurfaces.com

