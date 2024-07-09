Mitch Gould Featured in The Leaders Globe Magazine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading global brand management firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Mitch Gould, has been featured in The Leaders Globe magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights Gould's significant contributions to the health, wellness, and beauty sectors, along with his expertise in global marketing and brand management.
NPI has built a reputation as a conduit for innovative product manufacturers, introducing their offerings to American retailers and consumers. The company's pioneering ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system ensures streamlined and successful product launches, leveraging comprehensive in-house resources to optimize efficiency and market reach.
Mitch Gould, a renowned global marketing guru, has a storied career representing icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. Under his leadership, NPI has become a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
The Leaders Globe is the largest online and print business magazine community platform, connecting with global leaders from diverse industries who make the world a better place. The magazine aims to divulge the secrets of the success of global solution and service providers, focusing on top global leaders known for their peerless business services and solutions. The platform brings together founders, co-founders, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, chief executives, professionals, HR managers, and other influential leaders who deliver effective and collaborative solutions to fortify market share.
Through compelling, diverse, and engaging stories, The Leaders Globe connects users with timely news updates around the clock. The magazine covers business, industry, science and technology, education, healthcare, fashion and beauty, sports, money, and travel. It is dedicated to being the most reliable source for news, unfolding stories that shape our world.
For more information, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
NPI has built a reputation as a conduit for innovative product manufacturers, introducing their offerings to American retailers and consumers. The company's pioneering ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system ensures streamlined and successful product launches, leveraging comprehensive in-house resources to optimize efficiency and market reach.
Mitch Gould, a renowned global marketing guru, has a storied career representing icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. Under his leadership, NPI has become a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
The Leaders Globe is the largest online and print business magazine community platform, connecting with global leaders from diverse industries who make the world a better place. The magazine aims to divulge the secrets of the success of global solution and service providers, focusing on top global leaders known for their peerless business services and solutions. The platform brings together founders, co-founders, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, chief executives, professionals, HR managers, and other influential leaders who deliver effective and collaborative solutions to fortify market share.
Through compelling, diverse, and engaging stories, The Leaders Globe connects users with timely news updates around the clock. The magazine covers business, industry, science and technology, education, healthcare, fashion and beauty, sports, money, and travel. It is dedicated to being the most reliable source for news, unfolding stories that shape our world.
For more information, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
InHealth Media
+1 5615440719
email us here