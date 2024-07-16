Spartan Academy MMA Wins 2024 Best of South Carolina Award
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartan Academy Mixed Martial Arts has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Best of South Carolina Award, a testament to the academy's commitment to excellence, community, and personal transformation.
Located in the heart of Columbia and led by renowned Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt Guybson Sá, Spartan Academy offers martial arts training that transcends physical fitness. "Embark on a journey of personal transformation and unleash your inner warrior at Columbia’s most inspiring martial arts school," says Sá, highlighting the academy's mission to cultivate discipline, resilience, and potential.
Guybson Sá’s journey is as inspiring as the academy he leads. Starting his training at the tender age of four under the guidance of his father and older brother, Sá quickly rose through the ranks. His dedication and skill earned him consecutive state titles, and by 2009, he was awarded his black belt. In 2023, he achieved the rank of fourth-degree black belt. His technical expertise and passion for teaching have made him a respected figure in the martial arts community. Sa’ is an American & Brazilian National Champion, as well as a 3 time World Champion. Guybson represents Spartan Academy and South Carolina in competitions all over the World.
Spartan Academy provides diverse programs for all ages, including Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, kickboxing, and strength conditioning, designed to teach martial arts and life skills such as discipline, respect, and confidence. The academy's success is rooted in its supportive community, fostering personal growth and mastery among its members.
The recent accolade underscores Spartan Academy's impact on the community, emphasizing its role in personal growth and empowerment. "Join our community of like-minded individuals committed to personal growth and mastery," invites Sá. "Are you ready to embark on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery? Start your transformation now!"
Location: 6169 Saint Andrews Rd.
Columbia, SC 29212
Spartan Academy Mixed Martial Arts
Location: 6169 Saint Andrews Rd.
Columbia, SC 29212
+1 803-750-0000
