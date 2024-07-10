Arsenal Credit Union Recognized as a Top Workplace in St. Louis

We’re grateful for our employee’s dedication and hard work, which has helped us become a top workplace. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our amazing members” — Michelle Ledbetter, Assistant Vice President of Human Resources.

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arsenal Credit Union (3780 Vogel Road, Arnold, MO) has been recognized as a Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This award is a celebration of Arsenal’s customers (formally referred to as members). Without them, the credit union wouldn’t exist and couldn’t serve the community.

"A big thank you to our team and members for creating a culture that contributes to their success. We have every intent on continuing to make Arsenal a great place to work and an even better place to be a member” said Michelle Ledbetter, Arsenal’s assistant vice president of human resources.

The Top Workplace Award recognizes the positive and supportive environment that the credit union’s employees deliver to its members both online and in-person. Every Arsenal team member is committed to putting credit union members in control of their lives and helping them crush their financial goals.

The award is also a reflection of the credit union’s ongoing efforts to create a strong and inclusive culture that celebrates teamwork, respect and excellence.

As banking trends continue to grow and evolve, Arsenal is equipped to provide its members with the latest technology and support such as instant online account and loan opening software, AI chat assistance and real-time credit monitoring. The credit union is also prepared to make sure its employees are experts on the technology designed to help consumers save time, stress and money.

About Arsenal Credit Union

Arsenal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that serves 32,000+ members in the St. Louis metro. With nearly $400 million in assets, Arsenal currently ranks I the top ten credit unions operating in the state of Missouri.

The credit union provides financial solutions designed to help its members take more control of their financial lives and crush its goals with confidence. It also supports a suite of digital financial tools, allowing members to easily complete their financial transactions anytime, anywhere.

Arsenal is headquartered in Arnold, MO. Additional branches are located in Webster Groves, MO, Florissant, MO, and Swansea, IL. The credit union’s field of membership includes seven counties and several ZIP codes in Missouri and four counties in Illinois.

Arsenal’s employees adhere to the mission of People Helping People through their support of a Community Impact Fund, numerous volunteer projects and diverse grants they seek throughout the year.