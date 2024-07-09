Mount Laurel Animal Hospital’s Primary Care Department Sets New Standards In Veterinary Medicine
We are proud to have achieved AAHA accreditation for our Primary Care Department as a whole. It reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care and maintaining the highest standards in vet med!”MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is pleased to announce that their Primary Care Department has achieved accreditation from the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). This notable accomplishment highlights the department's commitment to upholding the highest standards of veterinary care.
— Shawn Murphy, CVT
AAHA accreditation is a rigorous evaluation process that assesses hospitals against over 900 standards of excellence in areas such as medical equipment, diagnostics, patient care, and safety protocols. By achieving this accreditation, the Primary Care Department at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital has demonstrated their dedication to providing exceptional care to their patients.
In addition, several employees within the Primary Care Department have also obtained Fear Free certification. Fear Free Certification is a prestigious recognition in the veterinary industry, demonstrating the department's commitment to reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during their visits. These certified employees have completed comprehensive training and implemented fear-free practices, ensuring a more positive and enjoyable experience for pets and their owners.
The Primary Care Department at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital prides itself on creating a welcoming and soothing atmosphere for their patients. With the implementation of gentle handling techniques, species-specific calming pheromones, and distraction techniques, they strive to minimize stress and create a stress-free environment for each visit. These efforts are aimed at promoting the overall well-being of the animals and fostering a trusting relationship between the veterinary team and their patients.
Shawn Murphy, CVT Director of Primary Care at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, expressed his enthusiasm for the department's achievements. He stated, "We are proud to have achieved AAHA accreditation for our Primary Care Department as a whole. It reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care and maintaining the highest standards in veterinary medicine. Additionally, our Fear Free certified employees are dedicated to ensuring a positive experience for our patients, minimizing fear and promoting their well-being."
With the Primary Care Department's AAHA accreditation and the presence of several Fear Free certified employees, pet owners can be confident that their companions will receive outstanding care in a compassionate and stress-free environment.
