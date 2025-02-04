Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Achieves Prestigious AAHA Accreditation, Elevating Veterinary Care in the Community

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Achieves AAHA Accreditation Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Achieves AAHA Accreditation

This achievement comes in addition to the hospital's recent Fear Free certification and VECCS (Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society) certification.

These milestones are a testament to our commitment to excellence and our unwavering focus on providing the highest level of veterinary care to our community. ” — Krista McDermott, CVT, CVPM

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is thrilled to announce its recent accreditation from the American Animal Hospital Association ( AAHA ), a significant milestone that underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing exceptional veterinary care. This achievement comes in addition to the hospital's recent Fear Free certification and VECCS (Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society) certification. With all three certifications, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital stands out as a premier provider of comprehensive and compassionate care, a remarkable feat that enhances its reputation within the community.With the AAHA accreditation, the hospital is proud to offer several specialty services, including ophthalmology, surgery, cardiology, oncology, critical care, and behavioral medicine, among many others. This accreditation makes Mount Laurel Animal Hospital one of only five accredited behavioral medicine services in North America, setting a new standard for specialized pet care in the region.The AAHA accreditation is a mark of excellence that reflects the highest standards in veterinary medicine, ensuring that pets receive the best possible care. Accredited hospitals must meet rigorous criteria in areas such as patient care, diagnostic services, and hospital facilities. This recognition not only enhances the quality of care provided but also assures pet owners that they are choosing a veterinary facility that prioritizes their pets' health and well-being.Krista McDermott, CVT, CVPM, expressed her pride in the hospital’s accomplishments, stating, “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication our staff has put into achieving AAHA accreditation, along with our Fear Free and VECCS certifications. These milestones are a testament to our commitment to excellence and our unwavering focus on providing the highest level of veterinary care to our community. Our team of over 50 doctors and 300 staff members is passionate about animal welfare, and these accolades reinforce our mission to be a trusted resource for pet owners.”Open 24/7, 365 days a year, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is dedicated to serving the community and ensuring that every pet receives top-notch care whenever it is needed. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, including emergency care, preventive medicine, and specialized behavioral medicine. This extensive service offering positions Mount Laurel Animal Hospital as an excellent option for primary care, uniquely capable of providing collaborative care with specialists. This allows for anything a pet needs to be addressed all under one roof, as primary care veterinarians can seamlessly work with specialists to create tailored treatment plans.The combination of AAHA accreditation, Fear Free certification, and VECCS certification emphasizes the hospital's commitment to a high standard of care while ensuring a comfortable and stress-free environment for pets. The Fear Free certification showcases the hospital's dedication to minimizing fear and anxiety during veterinary visits, while the VECCS certification highlights its capabilities in emergency and critical care situations. This collaborativeapproach to veterinary medicine ensures that pets receive comprehensive, compassionate care at every stage of their lives.As a trusted partner in veterinary care, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital invites pet owners to experience the difference that comes with these prestigious certifications. With a focus on comprehensive, compassionate care, the hospital is excited to continue its journey in enhancing veterinary services and making a positive impact on the lives of pets and their families.For more information about Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and its services, visit mlahvet.com.

