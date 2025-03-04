Rescue Dog Goomba's Heartwarming Journey: From Shelter to Recovery

Goomba defies the odds!

This story begins with Goomba’s rescue, when she was taken from a local shelter, her spirit unbroken even in the face of adversity.

“Goomba is a fighter! Every day, she showed us her will to live and her love for life.” ” — Dr. Marshall

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a tale that warms the heart and showcases the spirit of community, Goomba, a resilient rescue dog, has captured the affection of everyone at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and the Philly Bully Team . This story begins with Goomba’s rescue on January 10, 2025, when she was taken from a local shelter, her spirit unbroken even in the face of adversity.Upon her arrival at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, Goomba was suffering through a persistent respiratory infection. Just days later, her condition worsened, prompting an emergency visit on January 23. The dedicated team at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital sprang into action, administering a series of treatments that included antibiotics and hospitalization. There, Goomba showed signs of improvement and was discharged on January 26.However, her journey was far from over. A sudden decline in her health led her back to the emergency room just a day later. The medical team discovered she was suffering from aspiration pneumonia, likely caused by a metallic foreign body lodged in her stomach. An endoscopy revealed the source of her distress, and the team worked tirelessly to treat her complex condition, which included chronic enteropathy and pneumonia.Throughout her stay, Goomba received round-the-clock care, oxygen support, and a tailored treatment plan to address her myriad health challenges. The veterinary staff formed a special bond with her, noting her bright spirit and determination to recover. “Goomba is a fighter,” said Dr. Marshall, a veterinarian at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. “Every day, she showed us her will to live and her love for life.”With diligent care and a host of medications, including antibiotics and anti-anxiety treatments, Goomba began to regain her strength. Her playful personality started to shine through, and she became a favorite among the staff. “She has a way of bringing smiles to everyone’s faces,” said one of the vet nurses, who spent countless hours with Goomba during her recovery.Now, after weeks of intensive care and rehabilitation, Goomba is ready to find her forever home. On Sunday, March 9, from 1PM to 4PM, Dr. Brewlittles in Maple Shade will host a special event where the public can meet Goomba and learn more about her journey. This event is part of the Save 1 Pet Sundays initiative, designed to support local rescues and help them continue their mission of saving lives.“Come meet Goomba and see for yourself the incredible spirit this dog has,” encourages Dr. Brewlittles. “Every donation made during this event will go directly to helping pets in need. We’re proud to support the Philly Bully Team and the amazing work they do.”Goomba's story is a testament to the power of community, compassion, and the unbreakable bond between dogs and their humans. She is not just a survivor; she is a beacon of hope for all animals in need of rescue and care.About Philly Bully Team:Established in 2018, Philly Bully Team is a foster based rescue providing safety for hundreds of dogs, cats, reptiles, and other furry friends every single year. Although they help dogs of all breeds, they focus primarily on bully breeds, as they are the most at-risk and vulnerable members of the animal community. To donate:Venmo PhillyBullyTeamPayPal PhillyBullyTeam@yahoo.comCash App $phillybullyteamor you can mail a check:Philly Bully Team3301 Hayes RdNorristown, PA 19403

