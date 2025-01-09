Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Achieves Level 1 Facility Status as a VECCS Certified Facility

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Surgery Mount Laurel Animal Hospital 24/7 Compassionate Veterinary Care Mount Laurel Animal Hospital 24/7 Emergency Service

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital proudly announces its recent accreditation as a Level 1 facility by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society (VECCS), marking a significant milestone in enhancing patient care standards and solidifying its reputation as a leader in veterinary medicine. This achievement underscores the hospital's commitment to providing exceptional emergency and critical care for pets in the community and beyond.As one of the largest animal hospitals on the East Coast, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is at the forefront of veterinary medicine, boasting a dedicated staff of over 400 employees. The hospital's commitment to excellence is reflected in its state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technology, and a focus on continuous education and training for its team. The VECCS Facility Certification program recognizes veterinary hospitals that meet and exceed rigorous standards for emergency and critical care. By achieving this certification, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to providing a standard of veterinary excellence that enhances the well-being of every patient.The Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society (VECCS) is a global professional organization made up of veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and practice managers dedicated to advancing knowledge and upholding superior standards in veterinary emergency and critical care. The certification program encourages facilities to provide exceptional care, aiming to elevate the standard of veterinary medicine while increasing public and professional awareness of emergency and critical care services.Krista McDermott (CVT, CVPM), Practice Manager at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, expressed her pride in this achievement, stating, “Achieving VECCS Facility Certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We strive every day to be cutting-edge in our approach to veterinary care, ensuring that we provide the best possible services to our patients and their families. This certification not only recognizes our commitment to excellence but also enhances our capability to serve our community better.”Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is not just a facility; it is a vital resource for the community. It provides an extensive range of services, including advanced diagnostics, surgical procedures, emergency care, and specialized treatments. The hospital’s commitment to education extends beyond its staff, as it actively engages with pet owners to foster understanding and responsible pet ownership. Its team of experienced veterinarians, specialists and dedicated support staff work collaboratively to create personalized care plans that cater to the unique needs of each patient.The VECCS certification brings numerous benefits to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, including recognition in the Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. Additionally, the hospital will enjoy access to valuable resources such as counseling sessions for full-time staff members and subscriptions to clinical sites, enhancing the overall capabilities of the team.As a VECCS Certified Facility, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital joins an esteemed group of centers recognized for their excellence in veterinary emergency and critical care. This achievement further reinforces the hospital's mission to provide the highest standard of veterinary excellence, ensuring that every pet receives the best possible care when they need it most.The entire team at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is dedicated to maintaining and exceeding the standards set forth by VECCS. This commitment is evident in every interaction with clients and their pets, fostering an environment of trust, compassion, and professionalism. The hospital’s focus on continuous improvement and innovation ensures that it remains a leader in veterinary medicine, offering cutting-edge solutions for the evolving needs of pet care.For more information about Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, its services, and its dedication to veterinary excellence, please visit mlahvet.comAbout Mount Laurel Animal Hospital:Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is a premier veterinary facility located in Mount Laurel, NJ, serving the community with compassion and expertise. With a dedicated team of over 400 employees, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of veterinary services, including emergency care, advanced diagnostics, and specialized treatments, ensuring the well-being of pets and their families.

