Grand Oaks Animal Hospital Celebrates 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award Win
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Oaks Animal Hospital, a cornerstone of veterinary care in Charleston, South Carolina, is proud to announce its recognition with the prestigious 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award. This honor, bestowed by votes from their satisfied customers, celebrates the hospital's dedication to compassionate and comprehensive veterinary services, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the community.
Grand Oaks Animal Hospital is celebrated not only for its high standards of medical care but also for its welcoming philosophy: A Refreshing Veterinary Practice. Proudly Serving Charleston. The doctors and staff at Grand Oaks have a saying, "You want your pet to live a long and happy life, and so do we!" This resonates deeply with pet owners who consider their pets as integral family members.
The hospital offers a broad spectrum of veterinary services to address the needs of pets at every stage of their lives. This includes preventative health and senior care, dental care, management of ear diseases, spay and neuter services, heartworm and flea prevention, vaccinations, X-rays, ultrasound, and a full-service in-house laboratory. The clinic also boasts OFA certification and expertise in soft tissue surgery.
Leading the dedicated team at Grand Oaks are Dr. Wesley Leggett and Dr. Kimberly Alexander, whose commitment to the health and well-being of their patients is unwavering. Dr. Leggett, known for his expertise in surgery, dentistry, and cardiology, along with Dr. Alexander, a specialist in surgery and dermatology, are at the forefront of veterinary care in Charleston.
Reflecting on the hospital's recent achievement, Dr. Leggett stated, "This award is a recognition of our daily commitment to the health and happiness of the pets in our care. We are immensely grateful for this acknowledgment from our community, and it inspires us to continue our work with even more dedication."
As Grand Oaks Animal Hospital moves forward, it remains a proud symbol of the entrepreneurial spirit flourishing in South Carolina, continually setting new standards in veterinary care and community involvement.
For more information Click Here.
Location: 40 Grand Oaks Blvd. Suite 520
Charleston, SC 29414
Grand Oaks Animal Hospital
Location: 40 Grand Oaks Blvd. Suite 520
Charleston, SC 29414
+1 843-867-2656
email us here