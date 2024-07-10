SuiteSurgery and Lovell Join Forces to Bring More Operational Flexibility to VA, DoD with Toul Operio and Surgicube
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and SuiteSurgery announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as SuiteSurgery’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.
SuiteSurgery offers the Toul Operio and Surgicube Clean Air devices. Both devices provide optimized ultra-filtered air to protect the surgical site and instrumentation from airborne contamination. The Surgicube is a semi-permanent structure well suited for renovations and new builds, while the Toul Operio is a plug-and-play mobile solution. Either device can be used for added protection against infection risk in complex cases, or to provide a sterile environment outside of the operating room.
As SuiteSurgery’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring these products to federal healthcare providers. The Toul Operio and Surgicube are available on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), and the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"These are very exciting solutions that enhance operations, patient safety, and workflow. The Toul Operio and Surgicube can effectively turn any office into a clinical space, allowing VAs to work through the backlog of patients who need minor procedures faster,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.
“I’m delighted to bring SuiteSurgery’s technology to the US market and federal healthcare facilities in partnership with Lovell. Our devices provide an affordable alternative to the OR, creating a sterile environment for safe surgical procedures for a wide variety of disciplines including ophthalmic, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and plastics & reconstructive,” said Fran Carleton, Business Development Manager, SuiteSurgery.
About SuiteSurgery
SuiteSurgery is the marketing unit for two manufacturers; Surgicube bv, Netherlands and Toul-Meditech AB, Sweden. The Surgicube was created in 2005 by a corneal surgeon to perform procedures without building a complete OR suite. Toul-Meditech, the producer of the Operio devices, was founded in 2002 by an engineer to improve OR air during hip and knee surgeries. Both companies experienced rapid success in Europe, merging in 2015 and now held under a single entity.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
