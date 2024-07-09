BoundaryCare Wearable Technology Solutions Covered by NC Innovations Waiver

BoundaryCare empowers caregivers and their loved ones. Paul Carpenter, BoundaryCare CEO and co-founder

North Carolina program updates offer 5-year approval for eligible people with I/DD

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoundaryCare is excited to announce how updates to the North Carolina Innovations Waiver will expand access to crucial assistive technology and tech-enabled service delivery, including the new BoundaryCare Ultimate Kit with seizure symptom detection. Beginning on July 1st, 2024, updates to North Carolina’s federally approved 1915(c) Medicaid Innovations Waiver allow eligible individuals to request up to $50,000 of assistive technology and home modification services and allow providers.

“We’re happy to see the advancements the state of North Carolina is making to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The Innovations Waiver helps them live independent, more fulfilling lives in their own communities as they benefit from valuable services and support like BoundaryCare,” said Paul Carpenter, BoundaryCare CEO and co-founder.

The updated North Carolina Innovations Waiver is available to all current participants as of July 1, 2024. New provisions in the waiver, such as the increased assistive technology budget and the ability of providers to deliver certain services through technology like BoundaryCare, will help streamline care delivery, lower costs, and ultimately make more funding available for tens of thousands of North Carolinians currently on “waitlists” for services.

“I work with BoundaryCare users every day, from fully independent individuals to people receiving 24-hour services. The new NC Innovations Waiver goes a long way toward improving the available programs for all people with I/DD while making it easier for both individuals and providers to benefit from assistive and enabling technology,” said Nick Morin, BoundaryCare Director of Customer Experience.

For more information about the Innovations Waiver in North Carolina, visit the NC Medicaid Division of Health Benefits website.

About BoundaryCare: BoundaryCare, LLC, provides innovative wearable technology solutions to support individuals with disabilities. Our products enhance the quality of life for individuals and their caregivers through advanced health monitoring and communication tools. Our smartwatch-based kits, integrated with an industry-leading app, offer a comprehensive solution for health monitoring, location tracking, behavior influence, and more. For more information, visit BoundaryCare.com.