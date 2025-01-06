New Kindle Promotion Marks Success of Scott Dominic Carpenter’s Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love

Paris Lost and Found: Out September 17, 2024

Kindle version of Paris Lost and Found by Scott Dominic Carpenter on sale for $1.99, limited time only.

Paris Lost and Found is not only the best travel memoir I've seen in years, it's one of the best books I've read in a decade.” — Gillian Kendall, Perceptive Travel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers have the perfect reason to discover Scott Dominic Carpenter’s celebrated travel memoir, Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love (Travelers’ Tales, 2024), during a limited-time Kindle sale this month. Paris Lost and Found has earned rave reviews and significant recognition in 2024, including being named Best Memoir of 2024 by Book Nerdection, and spending several weeks on the Midwest Indie Bookseller list.

Reviewed as “the funniest book I’ve ever read that also made me cry” (Secrets of Paris) and “the best travel book I’ve read in a decade” (Perceptive Travel), Carpenter’s book has also drawn effusive praise from Amazon readers:

- "An exquisitely detailed love letter to Paris, filled with humor, heartbreak, and hope. Carpenter's voice is raw, honest, and utterly captivating."

- "This book transported me to Paris in a way that no travel guide ever could—Carpenter's ability to capture the city's soul is unmatched."

- "A masterclass in storytelling, blending history, personal insight, and universal truths about love and loss."

Reflecting on the memoir’s success, Carpenter said, “It’s a joy to see how readers have connected with my story—and Paris itself. This special Kindle promotion is my way of saying thank you and inviting even more readers to explore the beauty and complexities of love and life in the City of Light.”

Carpenter’s first travel memoir French Like Moi: A Midwesterner in Paris (Travelers’ Tales, 2020) was also a critically acclaimed bestseller. With Paris Lost and Found, the author returns to the scene of the crime with more tales of intrigue. This time, he’s reeling from loss—and hoping the City of Light will come to his rescue. From bizarre encounters on the Metro to comical clashes with authority figures, including a quixotic battle against a flock of migrant parrots, and even the tribulations of dating, Paris Lost and Found unveils sides of the great city that are as quirky as they are authentic. With a unique blend of wit, insight, and wistfulness.

The Kindle version of Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love is available on Amazon for $1.99 through January. Visit SDCarpenter.com for more information about Paris Lost and Found and other works by Scott Dominic Carpenter.

