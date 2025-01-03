Groundbreaking New Book Explores the Bond Between Horses and Women

Cover of Horse Lovers by Karin Winegar Journalist and Author Karin Winegar

Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination is the latest from award-winning journalist, equestrian and author Karin Winegar

A beautiful journey into the hearts of women and the horses we love.” — Marion Maggiolo, Publisher, In & Around Horse Country

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest book from award-winning journalist and lifelong equestrian Karin Winegar, Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination (Horse Feed Press, November 22, 2024) explores the profound and enduring connection between girls, women and horses. In-depth interviews of foremost experts combined with Winegar's deft and knowledgeable narrative deliver a compelling read that unravels the real roots of "horse craziness" that has captivated millions of girls and women worldwide for centuries.

With more than 30 years of research, interviews, and personal riding adventures across the U.K. and North America, Winegar offers a sweeping view of the unique phenomenon of the deep connection between horses and women.

In this fascinating book, Winegar interviews experts such as Rita Mae Brown, author, feminist and master of foxhounds, Dr. Castle McLaughlin, social anthropologist and former Harvard Peabody Museum curator, and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and horsewoman Maxine Kumin. As a result, Horse Lovers uncovers a colorful worldwide culture of vivid lives and a trail of exaltations, adventures, and inquiries ranging from pony-struck toddlers to horse-smitten scientists.

"I knew that writing Horse Lovers would allow me to explore the heart of why horses have such a powerful hold on women and girls. At the same time, it gave me a chance to celebrate the diverse and vibrant culture horses inspire," said author and journalist Karin Winegar.

St. Paul-based Karin Winegar was a staff writer for the Minneapolis Star Tribune for 20 years. Her freelance work has appeared in major media, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Conde Nast Traveler and Los Angeles Times. She has won Lowell Thomas Awards for investigative journalism and maritime writing, Equestrian Industry Media Recognition awards for feature writing, and American Quarter Horse Association awards for media commentary. Her non-fiction book SAVED: Rescued Animals and The Lives They Transform (De Capo Press, 2009) with photographer Judy Olausen was an Amazon pet books bestseller.

"Karin writes with passion, intelligence, wit, beauty, wisdom and a deep, lifelong love of horses. Horse Lovers had me in tears, cheering for the underdogs and the forgotten horses, or breathless in her descriptions of elite equines." —Lynne Warfel, National Host/Producer American Public Media’s Classical 24 and Saturday Cinema

"Karin Winegar gets to the heart and soul of women and horses once again in her newest book. What fun to read of other horsewomen in so many disciplines and find the root of their love in horses." —Louise Leatherdale, Leatherdale Farms

Horse Lovers, Unpacking the Female Fascination is available on Amazon.com, Bookshop.org and in bookstores everywhere. Learn more about Karin Winegar and her work here.

Product Details:

Publisher: Horse Feed Press

Distributor: Itasca Books (in partnership with Ingram)

ISBN: 9780578125237

Paperback

Pages: 180

Trim: 6 x 9 inches

Published: 11/22/2024

