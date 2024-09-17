Award-winning Author Scott Dominic Carpenter Returns to the City of Light with Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love

Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love Author Scott Dominic Carpenter

New book out today from humorist and author of Midwest Indie Bestseller French Like Moi.

The funniest book I ever read that also made me cry.” — Heather Stimmler, Secrets of Paris

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Scott Dominic Carpenter returns to France in his latest work, PARIS LOST AND FOUND: A MEMOIR OF LOVE (Travelers’ Tales, September 17, 2024), taking readers on a journey where heartache, laughter, and love collide in unexpected ways.

Paris Lost and Found begins with loss, as Carpenter’s wife sinks into the dementia that will ultimately claim her life. As the city of love becomes the capital of loss, Carpenter navigates through the complexities of grief and solitude. His quest for a new purpose takes him on a series of urban adventures that reveal Paris in a new and surprising light. Whether through an odd encounter on the Metro, a sudden clash with the gendarmes, or a crusade against migrant parrots, Carpenter offers up a unique and authentic glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of Parisian life. His witty prose and keen observations transport readers to a world where every corner holds a promise of novelty, leading eventually to a new beginning.

Author Scott Dominic Carpenter teaches French literature and creative writing at Carleton College (MN). He is the winner of a Mark Twain House Royal Nonesuch Award (2018) and the author of French Like Moi: A Midwesterner in Paris (winner of a Next Generation Indie Book Award), This Jealous Earth: Stories, and Theory of Remainders: A Novel (a Kirkus Best Book of 2013), currently in development to become a major motion picture. Carpenter splits his time between St. Paul and Paris.

What people are saying:

“Carpenter takes us on a deeply personal journey, illuminating with poignant humor the City of Light, and loss, and love.” —Don George, editor-at-large, National Geographic Traveler.

“The best travel book I’ve read all year.”—Gillian Kendall, Perceptive Travel

Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love is available online (https://www.amazon.com/Paris-Lost-Found-Memoir-Love/dp/1609522125/) and at bookstores worldwide. Visit SDCarpenter.com for more information, including a list of media and upcoming book events.

About Travelers’ Tales: With 150 titles in print and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Travelers’ Tales was founded in 1992 by travel writers Larry Habegger and James O’Reilly. For more information, visit TravelersTales.com.

