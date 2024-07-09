The M&A Source recognizes local M&A advisor

AJ Ramsey, Managing Director, TBA-ENC

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The M&A Source has recognized Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC’s M&A advisor, AJ Ramsey, with the Executive Club Award for outstanding performance in 2023 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.

"The M&A Source Awards celebrate and highlight the outstanding achievements of our industry's finest within our membership. Collectively, we received submissions representing over $3.3 billion in lower-middle market transactions," stated Lamar Stanley, M&A Source Chair of the Board. "Clearly, the success of lower-middle market M&A is driven by the dedication and expertise of our members. It is my sincere pleasure to congratulate and commend all of this year’s award winners for their remarkable accomplishments."

“AJ’s unwavering commitment to excellence and ability to navigate complex deals has earned him the prestigious Executive Club award from the M&A Source”, states TBA-ENC President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, “We are incredibly proud of AJ’s accomplishments and grateful to have him on our team.”

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About the M&A Source

The M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, the M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation to qualified individuals. To learn more visit www.masource.org.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.