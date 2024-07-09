‘The CEO’ – A Right hand drive American SUV with a ‘Private jet’ style luxury rear cabin

The CEO - A right-hand drive American SUV with a luxury private jet style rear cabin. The CEO - Luxury 'Private Jet' style rear cabin in a right hand drive American SUV The CEO - Luxury 'Private Jet' style rear cabin with a sliding TV screen in a right hand drive American SUV

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO by Autogroup International is the most luxurious right-hand drive American SUV available in the world featuring a ‘private jet’ style rear cabin. The epitome of luxury, it’s a limousine style right-hand drive American SUV powered by a 420 HP 6.2L V8 engine featuring a privacy partition that creates a luxurious two person ‘private jet’ style rear cabin.Designed for discerning owners who require a private, luxurious and spacious rear cabin – separated from the driver with a soundproof privacy partition which features sliding up and down high-definition television. At the touch of the digital touchscreen, the television slides down into the privacy partition to allow for communications with the drive and/or security and then at a touch of a button the screen slides up to create private, luxurious cabin.The rear cabin features a 6-inch roof lift providing for voluminous headspace space with the soundproofed rear cabin fitted with two luxurious, hand built ‘first-class’ Maybach style full reclining leather seats with powered leg rest extension, heating, cooling, massaging and a complete pop out airplane style folding table – perfect for working within the rear cabin. Optionally two jump seats can be fitted to create a four-person cabin.Each of ‘The CEO’ vehicles is custom built for each owner and features a fully bespoke interior designed and handmade by Autogroup International based upon customer specific requirements with the latest right-hand drive vehicle featuring handcrafted Sri Lankan teak parquetry floors and teak accents, Sonos sound system, a pair of refrigerators to keep drinks cool, whisky bottle storage, roof mounted LED dome light, discrete and lockable storage, 5G Wi-Fi router with external antennae, hidden storage areas, full blacked out windows and incredible sound system.The exterior of the vehicle is typically totally de-badged and dechromed, optional customisable vehicle front grille, customised wheels and any other stylistic external flourishes. The 6.2L V8 engine can be further enhanced to 650 HP should it be required.The technology includes a Peplink Pro5G router, external antennae, Starlink satellite internet, red/blue emergency flashing lights, 100-watt emergency siren, wireless phone charging, USB charging points and power points for your laptop. Plus the HD television, Sonus sound bar with subwoofer, PlayStation or Xbox installation, champagne or wine fridge.Built upon the 2024 GMC Yukon Denali XL as the donor vehicle, the team at Autogroup International provide the left-hand drive to right-hand drive conversion whilst the same team simultaneously transform the cabin into the private oasis of ‘The CEO’ which is designed for heads of state, dignitaries, celebrities, royal families, and senior business leaders. For those a seeking stunning right-hand drive luxury limousine SUV then ‘the CEO’ by Autogroup International is the ultimate with a private, bespoke interior offering extraordinary luxury, comfort, privacy and functionality.Designed and manufactured using Autogroup International’s three decades of vehicle transformation experience and luxuriously appointed with every conceivable feature, The CEO delivers a perfect blend of opulent interior features and cutting-edge technology in a high-performance luxury SUV.Autogroup International is the only company in the world who is able to provide the right-hand drive conversion service, bespoke CEO style luxury interiors and armoring – at the same time, under the same rood and with the same team. This guarantees quality, reduces cost and delivery time and ensures a single point of contact for support.The CEO by Autogroup International is fully homologated for legal registration and can be driven in all right-hand drive African countries plus the United Kingdom, Indonesia, India and beyond.More Information - https://autogroupinternational.com/the-ceo-yukon-denali-xl-luxury/ Contact: vip@autogroupinternational.comAbout Autogroup InternationalFor 30-years Autogroup International has been the world leader in the left-hand drive to right-hand drive conversion of American SUVs, Muscle Cars and Pickup trucks and have exported over 4500+ vehicles worldwide. Our three-acre, purpose built, and multi-million-dollar automotive manufacturing facility operates under a strict ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance standard and with government approvals to export our converted vehicles to 40+ countries, we have a team of 175x people in Sri Lanka manufacturing world class right-hand drive vehicles.Autogroup International is unique as we are the only automotive facility worldwide able to complete a right-hand drive conversion, vehicle Armouring and luxurious CEO style interiors – all under one roof. Autogroup International provides a global 3-year warranty on the entire vehicle.Website – www.autogroupinternational.com Instagram – @Autogroup_internationalYouTube - @AutogroupInternational

