Right-hand drive 2024 GMC Yukon Denali & Denali Ultimate available in Australia and the United Kingdom

The Launch of our right-hand drive 2024 GMC Yukon Denali and Denali Ultimate by Autogroup in Australia and the UK is a game changer for those wanting the ultimate 7 seat SUV”SRI LANKA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autogroup International announces the launch of right-hand drive 2024 GMC Yukon Denali and Yukon Denali Ultimate in all 40+ international right-hand drive countries including the fully homologated model for the United Kingdom and the ADR-compliant model for the Australian market.
Backed by Autogroup International's three decades of experience in the right-hand drive conversion business with a pedigree that includes over 4500 vehicles safely and legally converted to the highest possible quality standards and supported by a worldwide 3-year warranty and in-country service specialists.
Available only from Autogroup International in either the standard or XL (38cm longer) model and in either the Denali or Denali Ultimate trim. Powered by the 6.2L V8 Petrol engine or the 3.0L Duramax Turbo diesel engine – it is the perfect full-size SUV with third-row seating.
One of the greatest strengths of the Yukon Denali is the quality of its interior, where premium materials abound. The expertly crafted right-hand dashboard is stunning with a smartly integrated 13.4” touchscreen display framed by air vents, above the steering wheel is the integrated 15” colour Heads Up display and behind the steering when is the 12.3” digital instrument cluster. From the Bose premium sound system, moonroof, sidesteps, and Super Cruise technology with four corner air-ride suspension.
The right-hand drive 2024 GMC Yukon Denali and Yukon Denali Ultimate is the most luxurious, spacious and powerful American SUV available in right-hand countries including Australia and the United Kingdom. Instantly recognisable, impressive in its physicality yet extraordinarily comfortable to drive with plenty of power. Available in nine different exterior colours, with several trim colour schemes on the Yukon Denali, with the Denali Ultimate comes with the stunning Alpine Umber interior plus a huge list of styling, technology and performance enhancements.
About Autogroup International
For 30 years Autogroup International has been the world leader in the left-hand drive to right-hand drive conversion of American SUVs, Muscle Cars and Pickup trucks and has exported over 4500+ vehicles worldwide. Our three-acre, purpose-built, and multi-million-dollar automotive manufacturing facility operates under a strict ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance standard and with government approvals to export our converted vehicles to 40+ countries, we have a team of 175x people in Sri Lanka manufacturing world-class right-hand drive vehicles. Autogroup International has always been a 100% Australian-owned Automotive manufacturing business with operations worldwide.
For further specifications or imagery please contact the team at Autogroup International vebicles@autogroupinternational.com
Rob Hill
Autogroup International
+94 74 060 5400
rob.hill@autogroupinternational.com
